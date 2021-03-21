Area nursing programs see student interest increasing

Launching a nursing program during a pandemic hasn't been easy, but Manchester University is now accepting applications for fall classes.

Health restrictions last year delayed a site visit from the Indiana Board of Nursing, causing a domino effect in getting the program approved for the Fort Wayne and North Manchester campuses, said Beth Schultz, the university's director of nursing programs.

Although the pandemic complicated behind-the-scenes work, Schultz said the health crisis has likely contributed to higher interest in the profession and demand for nurses.

“I think people see the work that nurses do, and the need there is, and (they) want to help meet that need,” Schultz said by email. “I also think that we will see a greater demand for nurses because the pandemic has been exhausting for the profession as a whole. I believe we will see nurses leaving the bedside because of the stress of providing care during the pandemic.”

Nursing programs nationwide don't appear to be hurting for students.

Preliminary results from an annual survey of 900 nursing schools by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing showed enrollment in baccalaureate nursing programs increased nearly 6% in 2020, to 250,856, USA Today reported last month.

The newspaper also reported two-year degree programs seemed to experience similar increases, but specific numbers weren't available.

These trends are playing out in northeast Indiana, too.

The University of Saint Francis had more nursing inquiries, applicants and acceptances in fall 2020 compared with fall 2019, and more nursing students were registered for fall 2021 as of late February than at the same time last year, said Carolyn Yoder, chief nursing officer.

Yoder said the World Health Organization put nurses in the spotlight in early 2020 by deeming it the International Year of the Nurse to honor the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The pandemic brightened that light on the profession, Yoder added.

“While prospective students have always viewed nursing as a steady career, television and social media tributes have highlighted the front-line contributions of health care workers and spotlighted nursing as a prestigious career path,” Yoder said by email.

At Huntington University, the pandemic hasn't emerged as a common reason for prospective nursing students pursuing a health care career, said Susanne Watson, director of undergraduate admissions.

She expects that will change.

“We think the global health crisis has certainly been a positive confirmation that this is a field where they can make a difference in people's lives as well as find a job easily,” Watson said by email.

As of March 1, Huntington University had received 19 deposits for its nursing program compared with 13 at the same time last year – about a 45% increase, Watson said.

Students submit a $150 deposit when they are ready to commit to Huntington, she said, so deposits generally are good indicators students will be starting classes in August, although they could always change their plans.

Many recent graduates of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne are working with COVID-19 patients or on COVID-19 units in area hospitals, said Angela Russ, School of Nursing dean.

“The pandemic has further highlighted the need for health care workers and Ivy Tech students are eager to accept the call,” Russ said by email.

She and other college nursing officials also credited the popularity of nursing to industry needs and its reputation as a trusted profession.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks registered nurses among the top occupations in terms of job growth, with an estimated increase of 7% by 2029; the average growth rate for all occupations is 4%. Registered nurses earned a median annual wage of $73,300 in May 2019, according to the agency.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne has about 400 students in its nursing programs this semester, Russ said, noting the campus annually admits about 250 nursing students.

Once accepted, students can earn an associate of science in nursing in less than two years, and those in the practical nursing program can get a technical certificate in one year, Russ said. She noted the licensed practical nurse-registered nurse transitional track also can be completed in a year.

Indiana University Fort Wayne's Bachelor of Science in nursing program is limited to 160 new students per year – 80 in each semester, and a new accelerated program has a goal of enrolling 40 students twice a year, officials said.

While the nonaccelerated track is designed to take 48 months, students in the accelerated program can finish in 16 months, said Chris Coleman, associate dean of the IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing.

“This program will also provide an opportunity to those in non-health fields and majors that are challenged by employment opportunities to launch a productive career in a field with tremendous career mobility,” Coleman said by email.

Manchester is offering a traditional Bachelor of Science in nursing and an accelerated BSN second degree, which is for people with a bachelor's degree in another field who want to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing.

The university will accept up to 20 students for the accelerated program in Fort Wayne and 24 for the traditional program, for which students will spend two years on the North Manchester campus and two years on the Fort Wayne campus, said Schultz, nursing program's founding director.

“We plan to partner with local service organizations to identify, plan, and implement projects to meet the needs of our local community,” she said. “Manchester is known for acts of service and we want to ensure we foster those same values in our nursing students.”

asloboda@jg.net