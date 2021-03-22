Ivy Tech ups surgery technology game

Ivy Tech Community College isn't shrouding its investment in a new surgical technology suite at its Fort Wayne site.

Windows lining the interior Coliseum campus learning space allow those in the hallway to peek at the faux medical environment, which features overhead surgical lighting and can facilitate simulated laparoscopic surgeries and open surgical procedures.

The simulation suite – the result of about $500,000 in renovation costs – is the most advanced of any Ivy Tech campus, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne spokeswoman Jessica Neuenschwander said. A donation from the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation supported the renovation and construction, she said, and a gift from the Fort Wayne Health and Education Foundation benefited program expenses.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne launched the surgical technology program last fall with five students. The number of admitted students will increase to about a dozen next fall, Neuenschwander said.

The program is undergoing the accreditation process, she added.

The training prepares students to enter the workforce in the surgery field, either as a surgical assistant or as an employee in a hospital's surgical equipment department.

It's an in-demand profession, program chair Colby Allen said.

On a recent afternoon, Allen simulated a procedure with student Jenny Perez, who deftly gloved the surgeon – in this case Allen – and passed him materials to drape the patient.

Perez, who plans to apply to Lutheran Hospital, reflected on the knowledge she has gained through the program. For example, she is familiar with an array of surgical instruments, some of which she handed Allen during the simulated procedure.

“We had to learn all of them,” she said.

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw will host a Business Virtual Career Exploration and Job Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Faculty will be present from 9 to 10 a.m., and the job fair will follow. The public may attend both sessions. Participating employers include Swiss Re, Better Business Bureau, Micropulse, Do it Best, Work and Learn Indiana, State Farm and Allen County government. The Zoom link is link.ivytech.edu/jobfair, and the meeting ID is 937 2155 5196. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu with questions.

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education and INvestEd will host virtual FAFSA events from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 13 to help students and families file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid before April 15 deadline. Check the Learn More Indiana social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for information.

FWCS

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board approved Carrie Kennedy as the new principal of Levan Scott Academy. She has served as Croninger Elementary School's principal since 2012. She will split her time between the two buildings for the remainder of this academic year.

Grace

• Grace College's online master's program in clinical mental health counseling was recently approved for an accreditation extension from the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs. CACREP accreditation provides recognition that the content and quality of a program meet professional standards.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech's Bachelor of Science in health information management has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education through 2029. The program is offered entirely online.

• Indiana Tech has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2021-22 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business connecting the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Indiana Tech was recognized as a Gold Level institution, which indicates the university is among schools scoring within 10% of the 10th ranking school in their category.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis has hired Ellen Paxton as vice president for institutional advancement starting May 3. She served the last 15 years at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, most recently as senior regional director of external relations and communications.

Scholarships

• The Friends of the Lincoln Collection announced Remmington Moeller of Carroll High school placed first in the fifth annual high school essay contest. Shawn Robbins of New Tech Academy at Wayne High School and Alec Cannon of Carroll tied for second place. Prizes were $1,000 for first place and $500 for second.

Trine

• Trine University will host its fifth annual Ketner School of Business golf outing on April 23 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The $100 registration fee – $400 for a team of four – includes a box lunch, dinner, silent auction and prizes for the top three teams. All proceeds support student opportunities, including career fairs, networking events and class projects. Go to https://2021ksbopen.rsvpify.com or contact Catherine Benson at 260-665-4761 or bensonc@trine.edu for information.

• Trine's first class of Master of Physician Assistant Studies graduates exceeded the national average for passing the physician assistant profession's certification exam. About 96% of graduates who took the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam test passed on the first try. In comparison, the national average for 2020 was 95% for students taking the exam for the first time and 93% overall.

• Andrea Bearman has joined Trine as director of instructional design and development in the university's College of Graduate and Professional Studies (TrineOnline).

• Registration is open for summer courses at Trine, which will offer three sessions of classes. Six-week classes will run from May 17 to June 26 and June 28 to Aug. 7 while 12-week classes will run from May 17 to Aug. 7. Go to trine.edu/getahead or contact Renee Shipe at 260.665.4241 or shiper@trine.edu for information.

