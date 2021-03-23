FWCS board OKs contracts for projects at Wayne, 2 elementary schools

The voter-supported Wayne High School renovation now has design and construction officials on board.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Monday unanimously approved two contracts serving both the Wayne project and upgrades at two elementary schools.

The elected officials also endorsed contracts for various improvements at high school athletic facilities.

Having gotten an update on referendum-funded projects two weeks ago, board members had few questions about the agreements with Design Collaborative and Hagerman Inc.

Design Collaborative will provide architectural and engineering services for the Wayne renovation and the Forest Park and Washington elementary school projects, which address accessibility and security.

The total estimated design services contract is $1,895,625.

Meanwhile, Hagerman will serve in a role known in the industry as construction manager as constructor. Its total pre-construction services contract is $50,000.

asloboda@jg.net