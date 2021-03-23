Graduations return to Coliseum

Unless coronavirus trends drastically change, Fort Wayne Community Schools will hold graduation ceremonies at Memorial Coliseum in June, Superintendent Mark Daniel told the board Monday.

He credited senior Paige Lowery of New Tech Academy at Wayne High School for settling commencement discussions.

Specifically, it was her winning entry in a New York Times contest that crystallized the decision, Daniel said. Her 90-second video describes the loneliness she felt in 2020 and the pain of having her senior year upended.

“I go to an awesome school with awesome people, so it's hard to face the fact that my last year will never be normal,” Lowery says in the video. “I really don't know if I'm ever going to have a prom or a graduation or be able to sit in a normal student section with my best friends.”

The video was played earlier in the meeting, when the school board recognized Lowery for her achievement along with classmate Kayla Bliven. Bliven's artwork with acrylic paint and markers was also recognized in the Coming of Age contest.

Both students left the meeting before Daniel spoke about the impact of Lowery's entry.

“I think you can tell by that video that something – something – that is normal needs to happen for current seniors and, hopefully, this will be the last time we'll have to experience this,” Daniel said.

Prom remains a possibility for juniors and seniors, he said.

Graduation dates are June 3, 4 and 5. Further details weren't immediately available Monday night. Daniel didn't elaborate about the conditions that could cancel such celebrations.

Allen County added 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday – the lowest daily increase in months. More than 100 new daily cases haven't been reported since Feb. 10.

Last year, graduates in FWCS received their diplomas in parade-style celebrations at each high school.

