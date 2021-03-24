Huntington North building stadium

Construction will begin in May on a new Huntington North High School stadium that will become home to athletes in multiple sports and students participating in band and physical education classes, the Huntington County Community School Corp. announced Tuesday.

No new taxes will fund the stadium project, which has an estimated $7.5 million budget and is expected to be completed in late fall, according to a district news release.

The work will be financed by a 2018 bond that has supported other projects, including the new Roanoke Elementary School and the Huntington County Community Learning Center expansion, the district said.

The stadium will replace Kriegbaum Field, a “failing facility” that has created health and safety concerns for athletes and fans, the district said. For example, the bleacher steps have caused falls because of their 12-inch height, and the locker rooms lack proper ventilation and have sustained water damage from cracks and leaks.

The new multipurpose athletic facility will feature artificial turf, a nine-lane latex track, LED lighting, a gated entrance with ticket booths, new home bleachers for 2,500 fans, seating for 450 visiting fans and two outdoor buildings housing locker rooms, restrooms and concessions, the district said.

The district wanted to build the stadium east of the existing softball field, but it was relocated closer to the fieldhouse to avoid a gas line.

A new softball field with bleachers for 400 fans will be built near the intersection of Viking Lane and Indiana 5, the district said. A grass practice football field will be placed between the stadium and new softball facility.

