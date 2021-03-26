Engineering center to get remake

Indiana Tech is planning a May groundbreaking for a $21.5 million renovation and expansion of Zollner Engineering Center, the university announced Thursday.

The facility – which will nearly double in size – will house new and existing programs in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, life sciences and technology, according to a news release.

Built in 1958, the Zollner Engineering Center was last renovated and expanded in 2002.

This latest round of improvements will provide faculty and staff with cutting-edge learning spaces, labs and equipment, university President Karl Einolf said.

Further, he said, it will let the university expand collaborations with corporate partners and create programs that can be delivered in-person and online.

“Programs centered on science, technology, engineering and mathematics have long been a core strength of our university,” Einolf said in a statement. “We continue to see growth in these areas, and an ever-increasing demand for our talented and capable graduates in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity and more among regional and national employers.”

A public groundbreaking is set for 1 p.m. May 14 near the center's main entrance.

Work will be done in phases, the release said, and classrooms and labs will remain open throughout the project.

Constructing the 30,000-square-foot addition is the first priority, with completion expected by August 2022, the release said.

More upgrades will begin in May 2022, including a complete renovation of the existing space, leading to an all-new, 70,000-square-foot, three-floor facility, the release said.

The fully expanded and renovated center is expected to open fall 2023.

Indiana Tech will renovate and expand its central quad as part of the project. The Zollner Engineering Center sits at the southeast corner of the quad, which will expand to the east and add green space to central campus, the release said. Walkways will be reconfigured, and seating areas will be incorporated throughout the quad.

