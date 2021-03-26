Social-emotional learning touted as vital to EACS students' success

NEW HAVEN – Heather Hunley's specialty at East Allen County Schools isn't science, math, social studies or language arts.

Her expertise is social-emotional learning, a category encompassing such skills as self-control, self-awareness, social awareness, collaboration and mindset.

“At one time, you might have heard of these skills referred to as soft skills, but decades of research have shown us that these are not soft,” said Hunley, social-emotional learning coach for secondary schools. “There's nothing soft about them. These are essential skills.”

Hunley joined Superintendent Marilyn Hissong on Thursday at the administration building, where officials read proclamations by Mayors Tom Henry of Fort Wayne and Steve McMichael of New Haven declaring today as Social Emotional Learning Day at East Allen County Schools.

It coincides with International Social Emotional Learning Day.

Molly Bernard, social-emotional learning coach for elementary schools, said it is important schools don't focus solely on academic skills.

“It's about teaching and developing those skills that help us get through life,” Bernard said. “That help us live our best life. That help make our community and our world a better place. I think we can all agree that over the past year, those skills have been more important than ever.”

Students who receive social-emotional programming generally do better academically, have lower suspension rates and higher graduation rates, and they report better relationships with their peers and the adults in their life, Hunley said.

In adulthood, she added, they generally experience stable employment, higher lifetime earnings and better mental and physical health.

EACS is providing training not just for students but also for employees and school board members, who recently participated in an exercise that involved concentrating on a long chime or bell sound.

“It definitely is calming and relaxing,” said Tim Hines, board vice president.

The district's social-emotional learning efforts also have included providing all teachers with SEL 101 training and access to an online library of resources; giving families a monthly newsletter with ideas and strategies for strengthening the skills at home; and participating in the United Front initiative focused on breaking down barriers and committing to inclusion using social-emotional competencies.

As coaches, Hunley and Bernard provide professional development, resources and guidance for implementing social-emotional learning into the classroom and school culture.

Bernard is thankful EACS made this area of learning a priority before the pandemic.

“We were able to draw upon that work to help us get through this time,” she said. “So for us, (International) SEL Day is not a starting point. It's an opportunity for us to celebrate how far we've come and what we've already been able to accomplish as well as where we are and where we're going.”

asloboda@jg.net