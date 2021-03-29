Faith Preschool celebrates 50 years

Judy Berggren doesn't rely on advertising to keep classrooms full at Faith Preschool.

That's understandable.

The school is celebrating its 50th anniversary this academic year. Staff have enrolled their children in its programming, Berggren said, and at least five parents of current students are alumni.

“It's such a milestone to have an early education program that has lasted for 50 years,” said Berggren, the director. “It's been so rewarding to me to know that we're thought of highly from the community and from the parents.”

Faith Preschool had hoped to celebrate the 50th milestone throughout the year, but the pandemic interfered with those plans, Berggren said. Instead, with coronavirus trends improving, the school is marking its anniversary with a few springtime activities, including a movie night, a spirit week and a birthday party that will feature a small gift and ice cream for students.

With its location on Coldwater Road just north of Dupont Road, Faith Preschool generally serves the northwest community, Berggren said.

When it opened, she said, the school welcomed children ages 4 and 5, but it has since expanded classes to 3-year-olds.

Teachers prepare children for kindergarten, Berggren said, noting the focus on academics has increased since the preschool's beginning.

Enrollment has grown from 14 students in its first year to 129 students this year, Berggren said. Last year – pre-pandemic – there were 144 students.

“We're still very blessed,” Berggren said. “We haven't shut down a single day.”

Registration is open for the 2021-22 academic year. Call 260-637-9957 for information.

Commission

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for a faculty commission member position through April 16. Recommendations will be presented to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who will make an appointment in May. Candidates must hold a full-time teaching, research or other position at a public institution of higher education and reside in Indiana. The faculty member will serve as a full voting member of the commission, which meets about 20 to 25 days each year. This is a two-year commitment beginning July 1. Applications will be accepted via email (preferred), mail, express mail or fax. Go to www.in.gov/che/4874.htm for more information.

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus will host the ninth annual A Reason to Taste fundraiser April 16 and 30. The theme is “At Home.” Each participant will receive a package containing all the ingredients needed to prepare a meal at home under the virtual guidance of Ivy Tech instructors. Participants can attend one or both sessions; each starts at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $100 to $175 and are available at IvyTech.edu/reason. Proceeds will fund student scholarships and programs. For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Tracina Smith at tsmith1335@ivytech.edu or 260-480-2010.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw has opened employer registration for the health care virtual fair, which is from 10 a.m. to noon April 15. Employers will have the chance to speak with Ivy Tech students and community members about their company and hiring needs. The deadline for employers to RSVP is April 5. Register at link.ivytech.edu/HealthRSVP. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu with questions.

• Hillel International is hosting a Hillel College Fair from April 5 through April 7. The free online event will feature 149 Hillels from colleges and universities across North America and 17 partner Jewish organizations. Go to hillel.org for information.

• Registration is open at invent.org for a STEM camp at Blackhawk Christian School. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Camp Invention “RECHARGE!” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 28 to July 2. Extended care options are available. Families can save $40 for one camper or $100 for two when they register by Wednesday using promo code SUM40. Contact Heidi Good at hgood@blackhawkchristian.org with questions.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech's project management programs within its College of Business have been approved by the Project Management Institute as part of its Authorized Training Partner program.

• Indiana Tech's cyber defense team finished second to DePaul University at the Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. The Cyber Warriors edged out third-place Southeast Missouri State University and fourth-place Metropolitan State University with a performance that earned them a spot in an April 7 National Wildcard round. A win there will send the squad to the national competition, April 23 through 25.

Manchester

• SJ Henderson joined Manchester University this semester as director of the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education. The center provides confidential support and advocacy for survivors of sexual violence, domestic or dating violence, and stalking.

Recognition

• The University of Saint Francis announced the top students for the Class of 2021. Honorees include valedictorian Tommi Andersen of Convoy, Ohio; and salutatorians Bridget Eichman of Fort Wayne; Rita Eichman of Fort Wayne; Austin Fisher of Fort Wayne; Clista Hellwarth of Celina, Ohio; Samantha Rohloff of Fort Wayne; and Jordan Wells of Woodburn. They finished with 4.0 GPAs in earning baccalaureate degrees.

• CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans have been named top-performing plans by SavingforCollege.com based on investment performance during the fourth quarter of 2020. CollegeChoice Direct 529 Savings Plan peaked at No. 2 for three-year investment performance, with CollegeChoice Advisor 529 Savings Plan securing the No. 1 ranking for 10-year investment performance. Go to www.collegechoicedirect.com/plans for information.

Scholarships

• Hannah Shrock of Waterloo and Jessica Ditton of Huntington are among the first-generation college students named as Realizing the Dream recipients by the Independent Colleges of Indiana. The scholarship program is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Trine

• Trine University promoted Brittni Heiden to senior director of graduate programs and Kodi Buell to senior director of online learning.

