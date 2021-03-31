FWCS seniors get prom May 15

Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors will get to end their high school career with one last dance.

Each high school will host prom from 7 to 10 p.m. May 15, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Tuesday. The dance will be open to seniors and their dates.

Coronavirus precautions include a mask requirement and pre-packaged and bottled refreshment items. The dance also won't be confined to one space but spread out through the school buildings to minimize crowds, Stockman said.

Also Tuesday, FWCS released details for the previously announced graduation ceremonies at Memorial Coliseum.

Superintendent Mark Daniel last week told the school board an award-winning video by senior Paige Lowery settled the debate about commencement. The video, which FWCS has shared on its social media accounts, describes the loneliness Lowery felt in 2020 and the pain of having her senior year upended.

“I think you can tell by that video that something – something – that is normal needs to happen for current seniors and, hopefully, this will be the last time we'll have to experience this,” Daniel said March 22. The pandemic disrupted spring school traditions last year.

Graduates will receive two or four tickets for guests, depending on the level of coronavirus spread in the community at that time, according to a news release.

All attendees must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, and social distancing between students on the floor and between families will be established.

