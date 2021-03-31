Governor disagrees with NACS parent

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he couldn't disagree more with the Northwest Allen County Schools parent who claimed the coronavirus is not a killer.

"This is a mass killer," Holcomb said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. "There are over 6,000 folks that have lost their life to this virus just in our long-term care centers and twice that when you total 'em up."

The governor was responding to a question from The Journal Gazette about why masks will be required through the end of the academic year when data shows students are least affected by infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dozens of unmasked adults attended a NACS board meeting Monday, calling on leaders to drop the mask mandate. They spoke for about an hour, relaying stories of children shamed and disciplined for not wearing masks properly and other alleged hardships, including skin irritations, the loss of facial communication and enabling shy children to hide.

Per Holcomb's order, the statewide mask mandate becomes an advisory April 6 except for state government buildings and K-12 schools.

"There are precautions that we need to take," Holcomb said. "And obviously with eight, nine weeks left in the school year it's working, and we want to continue that."

Most children also can't get vaccinated yet, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

Eligibility opened to ages 16 and older Wednesday, making the vaccine available to more than 1.3 million additional Hoosiers. The total population eligible for vaccination surpasses 5.4 million.

"I think it's really important that families feel comfortable that their children can go to school right now and not have an increased risk because we know the masks have been working in school," Box said. "Once we are able to have more people vaccinated, I think that makes a lot more sense to not have the masks."

nkelly@jg.net

asloboda@jg.net