PFW opts to hold commencement

Just weeks after announcing it wouldn't hold a traditional commencement ceremony this spring, Purdue University Fort Wayne reversed course Wednesday, announcing graduates will be honored at Memorial Coliseum in June.

The COVID-19 vaccination rates contributed to the decision, Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said.

More than 1.1 million Indiana residents, including almost 55,000 Allen County residents, were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Eligibility is now open to ages 16 and older.

“The rapid expansion and success of the state's vaccination program over the past few weeks, combined with the enthusiasm of our Student Government Association to revisit the possibility of moving our commencement ceremony back to Memorial Coliseum, allowed us to pursue options that simply didn't seem possible or even prudent at the beginning of March,” Elsenbaumer said in a statement.

The June 18 in-person ceremony will include Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students from the class of 2021 and 2020 graduates, who didn't have a formal commencement ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions, according to a news release.

The university, which received guidance from local and state health officials, is holding graduation about a month later than previous commencements because more members of the campus community will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, the release said.

The university previously was planning an outdoor celebration in May.

“Purdue Fort Wayne is delighted that this iconic milestone in the lives of our students and their families will more closely resemble what they have envisioned all along,” Elsenbaumer said.

The ceremony was last held in May 2019. In that year, about 1,640 graduates from both Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne were honored, and friends and family packed the venue.

The return to tradition is important to students, said Derrik West, student body president.

“It's a major feat for our students, especially those nearing graduation this spring, to have withstood the changing environment of COVID-19 while still maintaining a successful academic year,” West said in a statement.

The university expects masks will be required except for the moment graduates walk across the stage and are photographed.

asloboda@jg.net