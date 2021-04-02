SACS intends in-classroom learning for fall

Southwest Allen County Schools plans to welcome all students to school for in-person learning next academic year, Superintendent Phil Downs announced Thursday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced similar plans last month.

SACS also will comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb's order to wear masks for the remainder of the school year and will continue practicing social distancing and encourage hand-washing, Downs said in a letter to families.

The 7,700-student district has reported at least 130 COVID-19 cases, mostly among students, to the state's school virus dashboard. Exact totals aren't known because some data is suppressed.

“We continue to see very low transmission rates within our schools as our students and staff follow layered prevention strategies,” Downs said.

He noted more than 500 employees were on the verge of getting their second dose of the vaccine during a district clinic. Meijer pharmacists administered the first dose in a March 11 clinic at Woodside Middle School.

“My wife and I have both been vaccinated and we are looking forward to spending Easter with my vaccinated mother,” Downs said. “I can't begin to tell you how great that feels.”

Allen County public schools are closed today, Good Friday, and are off next week for spring break.

asloboda@jg.net