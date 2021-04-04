Unified sports changing lives

Alan Bodenstein tried for years to steer teams at Carroll High School, but he never made the cut.

Bodenstein now is glad Athletic Director Dan Ginder never gave him a shot because he otherwise might not have helped develop and lead the school's Unified Sports program, also known as Champions Together.

“This is my calling,” said Bodenstein, who also teaches at Northwest Allen County Schools.

Unified Sports is an inclusive athletics program uniting students with and without intellectual disabilities. It was inspired by the principle that training and playing together leads to friendship and understanding.

Other schools with Unified Sports include Homestead, North Side, Wayne, New Haven, Woodlan, East Noble, DeKalb, Central Noble and Manchester, Bodenstein said.

He'd like to see Unified Sports grow to even more Indiana high schools, and he's president of a new organization that offers resources to districts wanting to build a program.

The Unified Coaches Association of Indiana is believed to be the first association of its kind, Bodenstein said.

“I'm sure we're not going to be the last,” he added.

The coaches association was organized in January, more than seven years after the Indiana High School Athletic Association Student Advisory Committee recommended a Unified track and field state championship as the 21st IHSAA sanctioned sport, according to a news release.

Since then, the release said, the state athletic association has added Unified flag football, and Special Olympics Indiana has added bocce and bowling high school state championship tournaments.

The idea for the coaches association emerged in October 2019, and it's another step in having Unified programs treated equally to all other sports, Bodenstein said. That includes having equitable uniforms and budgets.

Carroll has created a competitive atmosphere for Unified Sports participants, Bodenstein said.

“My track team is working their tails off right now,” the coach said during a phone interview last week while watching the student-athletes practice from his car. “That's the competitiveness. They know hard work pays off.”

Throughout the year, Carroll's program can attract 150 participants or more, although participation is lower this year because of the pandemic, Bodenstein said. He generally doesn't turn anyone away if basic requirements are met.

Bodenstein describes the work as the best job he's had because the students make him laugh and smile.

“I'm talking about all of the kids,” he said.

The program isn't solely about athletics. The students have opportunities for socializing, and Bodenstein has also encouraged community service.

In February, students and staff affiliated with Unified Sports participated in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics. They raised more than $20,000.

Bodenstein has seen the program help the students, too. Those identified as at-risk have turned their lives around, he said, and the effect on students with disabilities is like night and day.

Bodenstein began working with students with disabilities several years ago, when the administration asked Bodenstein – then an elementary school physical education teacher – to serve as an adaptive P.E. teacher.

The role can involve working one-on-one with students and modifying activities happening in their general P.E. class, Bodenstein said.

In his first year teaching adaptive P.E., Bodenstein said he would watch students with intellectual disabilities walk through the hallways as if they were invisible.

Through Unified Sports, he said, students with intellectual disabilities have developed good relationships with the general population.

“Everybody knows their names,” Bodenstein said. “It's true friendship.”

asloboda@jg.net