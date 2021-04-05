History Day features area teacher

Kristin Rentschler's lesson plan about a Seattle labor strike in 1919 isn't just for her students at Columbia City High School.

Anyone can access it online as part of “Building a More Perfect Union,” a new book from National History Day and the National Endowment for the Humanities to help teachers engage students with themes of democracy and citizenship in preparation for the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026, according to a news release.

Rentschler is one of 15 teachers to contribute to the effort.

“Mrs. Rentschler has contributed to a collection of resources unlike anything we have ever put together at NHD,” Cathy Gorn, National History Day executive director, said in a statement.

The nonprofit in College Park, Maryland, seeks to improve the teaching an learning of history.

Rentschler's students have competed in the National History Day Contest, and she received the program's Hannah E. (Liz) MacGregor Teacher of the Year award last year.

Titled “The Seattle General Strike of 1919: Labor Unions Uniting for Change,” Rentschler's lesson plan challenges students to explore labor history using the 1919 strike as a case study, the release said.

Adam Wolfson, the National Endowment for the Humanities acting chairman, said his organization is pleased to partner with National History Day to make the lesson plans widely available.

“An understanding of civics and our nation's history is vital to a healthy democracy,” Wolfson said in a statement.

Go to nhd.org/250 or https://edsitement.neh.gov for the materials.

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College will host a Virtual College 101 event at 6 p.m. April 13. Information about Ivy Tech programs and transfer options will be shared. Reservations are required. Go to ivytech.edu/college101.

• Trine University's annual Take Back the Night is set for 6:30 p.m. April 14. The event will be open to Trine students, who will be socially distanced in the MTI Center, with a live video stream on the Trine Broadcasting Network for the public at vimeo.com/event/707186.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes as part of the Manufacturing Academy starting June 1. Registration for the first class is open at link.ivytech.edu/Academy. The class will run June 1 to Aug. 19, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Saint Francis

• Enrollment is underway for summer courses at the University of Saint Francis. Summer tuition for undergraduate programs is 50% less than 2020 fall rates. The summer term begins May 3. For more information, Go to go.sf.edu/summer or call 260-399-7700.

Scholarships, recognitions

• Teachers can apply for the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence through May 21 at hftforschoolsprize.org/. The program will award cash prizes totaling over $1 million to 18 of America's best public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the 2021-22 Chapman Scholars include Luke Bushur of Homestead High School, Sarah Cisz of Bishop Dwenger High School and Emma Coville of Oak Farm Montessori School.

Purdue Fort Wayne announced the 2021-22 Doermer Distinguished Scholar is Lauren McKean of South Adams High School.

• A field representative for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks visited the Whitko Career Academy on March 26 to present the school with the official record shared in the House of Representatives by Banks on March 1. Banks described Whitko Career Academy “as a model for career and technical education.”

• The Kiwanis Club of John Chapman Foundation awarded Terrific Senior scholarships to Josh Kuhns, Karsten Arnold, David Wyant, Allison Jones and Logan Smith from Carroll High School; Anastasia Henry from North Side High School; Andrew Martin from Heritage Junior-Senior High School; and Dustin Teders from Bishop Dwenger High School. These $200 scholarships are given to deserving seniors who may not be the most artistic, athletic or have the best grades, but demonstrates leadership, and altruism through community service.

Trine

• Megan Tolin, assistant professor and director of educational technology and pedagogy in Trine University's Franks School of Education, has an article published in the inaugural newsletter for the Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. Titled “Can a Worldwide Pandemic be a Catalyst for Change?” the article looks at the impact COVID-19 has had and will continue to have on faculty practices. Tolin also is serving on a working committee for the Indiana Department of Education to set state standards for an online teaching licensure.

• Trine has promoted Beth Tagtmeyer to director of business services. She has worked at Trine since 2014, when she joined the university as student accounts administrator. She was promoted to student accounts manager in 2016.

