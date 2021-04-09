Purdue student teachers may sub

Schools have new motivation to welcome Purdue University Fort Wayne student teachers in their classrooms.

The aspiring educators can now fill in for their supervising teacher as a paid substitute, the university announced this week.

The School of Education changed its policy after Purdue University in West Lafayette made a similar update, the regional campus said.

Substitute teachers have been a limited resource as districts have faced pandemic-related staffing shortages. Districts including Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools have implemented temporary shifts to remote learning as a solution.

“We knew our school partners were struggling with needing subs, so when we heard about Purdue's move, we wanted to do the same,” Isabel Nuñez, School of Education director, said in a statement.

College students don't get paid in their role as student teachers. They instead pay full tuition to work full-time under the guidance of a mentor teacher, Nuñez said.

“I love that this provides an opportunity for our students to both help their schools and make a financially challenging semester a little easier,” she said.

Of the Allen County districts, FWCS offers the highest compensation for substitute teachers. Rates include $110 for substitutes with 60 college credit hours and $115 for those with at least a bachelor's degree.

Four student teachers have been approved to participate in the program since the change was made less than a month ago, the university said.

Mackenzie Snider, a senior majoring in education, appreciates the ability to earn a paycheck while further preparing to become a teacher.

“As a student teacher, you are constantly building your tool bag, and substitute teaching adds quite a number of experiences and tools to that bag,” she said in a statement.

The benefits of Purdue Fort Wayne's revised student teacher policy are numerous, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said.

“By allowing student teachers to receive sub pay when filling in for their supervising teacher, we are acknowledging and facilitating their growing expertise in the classroom, and it allows for continuity of instruction with a teacher the students already know,” Daniel said in a statement. “Letting students serve as a substitute for up to 10 days can help all the local districts address that shortage.”

