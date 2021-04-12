Huntington agency gets Head Start boost

Children at Pathfinder Kids Kampus in Huntington got a special visitor during a recent story time – Mayor Richard Strick.

Strick read “A Very Special Critter” by Gina and Mercer Mayer, a story about Little Critter meeting a new classmate who uses a wheelchair, as part of Disability Awareness Month, according to a news release.

Pathfinder Kids Kampus, 435 Campus St., is an integrated facility serving children of all abilities in the same learning space from birth to age 12, the release said.

Along with traditional child care, Kids Kampus offers Early Head Start. This comprehensive program focuses on working with children from birth to age 3 and developing relationships with parents, including prenatal mothers. It is provided at no cost to low-income and foster families in need of child care.

The facility in February celebrated the addition of four classrooms set to grow Early Head Start. Pathfinder Services has said the expansion came about when Kids Kampus received funding from the Office of Head Start last year to better meet the community's need for increased free child care for families experiencing poverty, homelessness or who have children in foster care.

asloboda@jg.net

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host two virtual career fairs this month: The Health Care and Human Services Career Fair on Thursday at link.ivytech.edu/healthfair, and the Fort Wayne/Warsaw MadeByMe Manufacturing Virtual Fair on April 21 at link.ivytech.edu/jobfair. All events are free and open to the public. Ivy Tech extended the registration deadline to today for businesses to participate in the health care career fair. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/healthrsvp. Contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu for general inquiries about the events.

• Indiana University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne are partnering to raise money for their respective student relief funds by hosting their first Campus United 5K from 9 a.m. to noon April 24. The route begins at Walb Student Union and winds through campus and along parts of the Rivergreenway. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members may participate. Go to runsignup.com/campusunited5k to register. Cost is $20.

DeKalb

• DeKalb County Promise provided almost 500 Promise in a Bag kits to preschools and child care centers. Along with such items as markers and crayons, the bags contained Promise 529 college and career savings account information and opportunities for students to earn up to $30 in deposits by the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.

Internship

• Homestead High School graduate Gaven Schulz of Fort Wayne is interning with state Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, during the 2021 legislative session. Schulz, a Ball State University student, analyzes amendments and bills, helps prepare committee reports for legislators and researches Indiana Code. The House of Representatives annually offers paid internships to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates. Go to IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for information.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne's agriculture program received a $5,000 gift from Farm Credit MidAmerica, a financial services cooperative serving the credit needs of rural residents and farmers across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will use the funds to help start a precision agriculture equipment technology program and provide students with at-home lab kits for online classes.

Manchester

• Manchester University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 22 in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. Masks will be required, guests will be limited, and social distancing will be implemented on the stage and in the audience. Post-commencement celebrations will be outside.

Recognition

• Forty Indiana high school seniors, including Gloria Coolman of Leo Junior-Senior High School and Sarah Mullins of Carroll High School, were named 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals. In addition, 50 other students, including James Arnold of South Adams High School, were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees. The students were selected from a field of 270 nominees from the state's private and public accredited schools.

• Concordia Lutheran High School announced these incoming freshmen are Concordia Scholars for the 2021-22 school year: Evan Gerig of Emmanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School; John “Jack” Habegger of St. Peter's Lutheran School; and Jeremiah Thom and Elisse “Ellie” Walters of Holy Cross Lutheran School. Concordia Scholars receive up to $2,500 per year as an academic scholarship, and they must maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA, remain in good standing with tuition payments and maintain a record of positive behavior.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis Creative Arts program will offer a variety of summer workshops and a camp focusing on areas including drawing, sculpture, music and photography. Opportunities are available for elementary, middle and high school students as well as community members. Prices and dates vary. Call 260-399-8064 or email Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu to register.

Trine

• Trine Day will begin at 7:25 p.m. April 19 and end at 11:59 p.m. April 20. The duration – 1,884 minutes – reflects the year Trine University's predecessor, Tri-State Normal College, was founded. Go to alumni.trine.edu/trineday2021 to make a gift during or before Trine Day.

• Senior Jackson Billings of Churubusco was named to the 2021 National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship's All-Integrity team, meaning he scored 100% on keeping integrity through all rounds of the tournament.

Virtual school

• Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, is enrolling students in grades six through 12 for the 2021-22 academic year. Go to IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010 for information.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.