NACS severs ties with contractor

Northwest Allen County Schools on Monday fired the contractor tasked with building its newest elementary school.

The district had “no desire” to terminate the contract with Mosaic Building Solutions, Superintendent Chris Himsel said after the school board meeting. However, he said, that was the best option to ensure Aspen Meadow Elementary School can welcome students in August.

Himsel did not specify the problems with Mosaic, which was awarded a construction contract in 2018 for $25,744,660.

Aspen Meadow's August 2020 opening was delayed last spring. At that time, Himsel said the roof, gym, certain classroom spaces and outdoor areas wouldn't be substantially completed before the start of the 2020-21 academic year, even under the best circumstances.

The board's vote to sever ties with Mosaic was followed by approval of agreements with Dancer Concrete Design to address concrete work and Strahm Building Solutions to address work involving vinyl flooring, wall coverings and painting.

Financial details weren't immediately available.

Bill Mallers, the district's business manager, expects punch list items addressing further issues will be brought to the board later.

Mosaic could not be reached for comment Monday night.

District officials celebrated Aspen Meadow's groundbreaking at 2650 Hathaway Road in December 2018, months after voters approved the school as part of an almost $34 million referendum. The ballot measure also included about $3 million in safety and efficiency improvements districtwide.

The district's existing elementary buildings need the relief the eighth elementary school will bring, leaders have said. Elementary school enrollment has increased by more than 500 students since Eel River Elementary School opened about a decade ago, and projections have indicated the enrollment trend will continue.

