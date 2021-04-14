FWCS offers Jump Start

Fort Wayne Community Schools is gearing up to help struggling students through programs beginning in June.

Superintendent Mark Daniel described the opportunities Tuesday during his monthly Facebook Live update.

“We know we're having gaps in regard to student learning,” he said, “and we want to address those gaps beginning this summer.”

High school students may earn up to three credits during classes June 7-25 at each of the district's five high schools, Daniel said. He directed families to check with their student's school for information.

Two sessions – June 7-25 and July 6-23 – are planned for Jump Start, a program for students at all elementary and middle schools but housed at Blackhawk and Memorial Park middle schools.

Children will be invited to participate, and enrollment could open to the broader student body if space is available.

Jump Start will focus on the critical standards identified by the state, said Melissa Richards, an elementary director. Three hours will be devoted to academics – 90 minutes for each language arts and math – while two hours will feature “social emotional summer fun” activities, she said.

“We are excited to offer this Jump Start to really try to close the gaps that were caused by COVID,” Richards said.

FWCS also plans to invite elementary students identified as high ability to Camp Invention in June. The program will be held at St. Joseph Central and Indian Village elementary schools and will have a STEM/STEAM focus.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. STEAM includes art.

Programs will not be held virtually, Daniel said.

“We'll still have masks, but we will be fully in-person,” he said.

A summer reading program also is in the works, Richards said, calling Allen County Public Library a partner in the effort.

“The more we know that students read,” she said, “the smaller that gap gets for students.”

