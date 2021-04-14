Manchester alums give $1 million to university

Manchester University's math and computer science programs will benefit from a $1 million gift from two alumni, the college announced Tuesday.

The donation from Marvin Bittinger and his wife, Elaine Sailors Bittinger, will provide an endowment fund. Its earnings will support efforts including student learning, research and faculty development, the university said in a news release.

Its math and computer science department was renamed in Marvin Bittinger's honor, the release added.

President Dave McFadden said Manchester is grateful for the enduring legacy from the couple, who graduated in the 1960s.

“Gifts from alumni help Manchester achieve levels of affordable excellence for our students that would not otherwise be possible,” McFadden said in a statement.

Marvin Bittinger is a professor emeritus of mathematics education at IUPUI, and he wrote more than 250 textbooks in his career, the release said.

He served as a university trustee in the 1990s and received the Alumni Honor Award in 2010.

The Bittingers, who live in Carmel, previously established the Thurmyle Gosnell Memorial Scholarship Fund named for Marvin Bittinger's aunt, the release said.

