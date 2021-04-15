2 firms take on Aspen Meadows work

The two companies Northwest Allen County Schools hired this week to keep its newest elementary school on track for an August opening are tasked with completing almost $200,000 in improvements.

The board hired Strahm Building Solutions and Dancer Concrete Design on Monday immediately after terminating a contract with Mosaic Building Solutions.

Superintendent Chris Himsel on Monday did not specify the problems with Mosaic, which was awarded a construction contract in 2018 for $25,744,660. An email Monday and a phone call Wednesday seeking comment from Mosaic were not returned.

An April 8 memo from John Miller, the district's chief operations officer, says the recently hired companies will address about $172,000 in needs. Strahm Building Solutions is responsible for $147,559 in work.

Tasks involve demolishing and replacing sheet vinyl in the cafeteria, multipurpose room and corridor for $52,347; demolishing and replacing blue wall covering at corridor bulkheads, the media center and cafeteria for $54,163; and prep and repainting throughout the school for $41,049 – plus $75 per identified door frame.

Dancer Concrete Design will clean and reseal the concrete floor in the receiving area for $6,468, and it will do similar work in the mezzanine for $17,865.

District officials celebrated Aspen Meadow's groundbreaking at 2650 Hathaway Road in December 2018, months after voters approved the school as part of an almost $34 million referendum. The ballot measure included about $3 million in safety and efficiency improvements districtwide.

NACS planned to open Aspen Meadow in August 2020, but it was delayed last spring. At that time, Himsel said the roof, gym, certain classroom spaces and outdoor areas wouldn't be substantially completed before the start of the 2020-21 academic year, even under the best circumstances.

