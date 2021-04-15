Vaccines available to PFW staff, students

Purdue University Fort Wayne will become a COVID-19 vaccination site next week.

Students, faculty and staff of both Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne can sign up for appointments available Tuesday and Wednesday, the school announced Wednesday.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at on-campus clinics May 18 and 19.

The free vaccination opportunity is possible through a partnership with Walmart Pharmacy, a news release said.

Students and employees will get a text message or email from the Indiana State Department of Health containing a unique link to schedule an appointment.

Other educational institutions have provided similar opportunities.

More than 200 people affiliated with Manchester University received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a clinic Saturday in Wabash, spokeswoman Anne Gregory said.

The school teamed with the Wabash County vaccine clinic, which is a partnership of the city of Wabash, the Wabash County Emergency Management Agency, the town of North Manchester and Parkview Wabash Hospital.

Fort Wayne Community Schools held its first vaccination clinic Tuesday for employees and students age 16 and older. About 700 students signed up, which was comparable to participation among staff and their family members, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

FWCS is working with Meijer to provide the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people as young as 16.

Another clinic is set Monday for FWCS students in Group 1 on the hybrid schedule and for any remote students who didn't get their vaccinations this week. Stockman encouraged students in those groups who didn't sign up by April 1 to submit the consent form in case of availability.

“This is an opportunity we're making available,” FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “This is not a requirement.”

