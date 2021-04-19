High school students aiding homeless

North Side High School junior Sofi Vasquez participates in a group with a simple goal – give hope to the community.

“We want to inspire anyone who can give back, to do it,” Vasquez said in an email last month. “It is really an eye opener and is a humbling experience.”

Project Empower formed last August when a few friends talked about wanting to help the community, and interest grew among students around the city, Vasquez said.

“When I first joined the group, I was truly astonished by the amount of love that I had received,” she said. “I was welcomed with open arms, and we automatically felt like a family.”

So far, Project Empower has collected food, water and other supplies to give to those experiencing homelessness.

“We were all excited and didn't know what to expect, but once we got out there and talked to the community and handed out stuff, it just really warmed out hearts,” Vasquez said.

Project Empower wants to do a clothing drive, Vasquez said, but the pandemic has complicated plans, and students' schedules also are difficult to work around.

She expects Project Empower, which has about 10 to 20 members, will continue.

“We have only just begun,” Vasquez said, “and we'll change the world one project at a time.”

Grants

• Indiana Tech will benefit from a $9.8 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through the competitive Phase 3 of its initiative, Charting the Future of Indiana's Colleges and Universities. The grant, which will be coordinated by the University of Indianapolis, will support an initiative to improve student retention using data analytics at six institutions of higher education – the University of Indianapolis, Anderson University, Indiana Tech, Martin University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the University of Southern Indiana. Indiana Tech will receive $1.3 million to deploy a predictive model and supportive processes for student retention.

• Defiance College will receive $749,840 over the next five years in a grant awarded from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. With the grant, Defiance will recruit and support students in the STEM fields – science (including health professions), technology, engineering and mathematics.

Milestone

• Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced March 30 the number of funded accounts in the state's tax-advantaged CollegeChoice 529 education savings plans has surpassed 400,000. The milestone marks a net increase of more than 136,000 accounts since her tenure began in November 2014. During this same period, assets have grown by $3.3 billion to $6.2 billion, and the average account balance has risen to over $15,000, up from just under $11,000. Go to www.collegechoicedirect.com/plans for information.

Recognition

• Huntington University earned 19 awards in the 2021 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts, making it the top private digital media arts program in the country for the fifth consecutive year. It ranks second in the nation among both private and public universities; Arizona State is first. Go to beaweb.org/festival/2021-winners for the awards list.

• The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recognized 686 school districts nationwide, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, as among the Best Communities for Music Education over the past year. Warsaw Community High School was among 80 schools honored with the SupportMusic Merit Award, which recognizes support for school-based music education programs.

Scholarships

• High school seniors from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties who have been accepted to Ball State University for fall semester may apply for the Northeast Indiana Alumni Chapter of Ball State University Scholarship. The deadline has been extended to April 30. Go to https://forms.bsu.edu/forms/university_alumni_association_northeastern_indiana_alumni_chapter_scholarship_application for information.

• Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded $1,000 scholarships to Eric Thornell of Antwerp High School and Morgan Hefner of Wayne Trace High School; $800 scholarships to Luke McCullough of Paulding High School and Marcy Balbaugh of Ottawa-Glandorf High School; and $600 scholarships to Natalie Bostelman of Wayne Trace High School, Adrienne Kuhlman of Miller City-New Cleveland High School and Jacob Stouffer of Wayne Trace High School.

Tool

• GradReports has launched Salary Scores, a college metric based on median alumni earnings in the year after graduating. It used U.S. Department of Education data to compare the salaries of over 4.6 million college graduates to determine salary scores for more than 2,200 colleges and 334 majors. Go to www.gradreports.com.

Trine

• Hannah Ewing has joined Trine University as academic director for business programs in TrineOnline. She previously served as a substance abuse counselor for the Center for Behavioral Health in Fort Wayne.

• In a recent episode of Trine University's Faculty Focus podcast, professor Laurie Stockton-Moreno – director of Trine's Montessori teacher education program and of the university's Center for Montessori Education – explains what Montessori education is and why it is growing in popularity. The podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm and on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.

• Trine University's student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers has again received a Certificate of Commendation from the national organization for its work and achievements. The distinction, which recognizes the chapter's efforts for 2020, is earned by only the top 5% of all student organizations. This is the second consecutive year Trine has received the honor.

Virtual school

• Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, is enrolling students in grades K-12 for the 2021-22 academic year. Go to IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com for information.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools has selected David Burden as the principal of Washington STEM Academy. Tom Ray recently announced his retirement after serving as the school's principal for 22 years.

