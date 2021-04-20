ILEARN testing off to good start

Fort Wayne Community Schools' remote middle school students aced the first step in taking the state's standardized test Monday.

They remembered to come to school.

“I've heard from several schools that attendance was pretty good,” district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said after the school day ended. “One only had one student absent, and that student is out ill.”

The approximately 1,900 virtual students will continue reporting to physical classrooms through Friday because ILEARN must be completed in person.

To allow for social distancing, middle school students whose schedule normally includes in-person days are learning remotely.

FWCS has dubbed it Middle School Swap Week.

Superintendent Mark Daniel tried to avoid the scheduling disruption.

Daniel was among almost 40 Indiana school district leaders who asked state officials to stop spring standardized testing given the challenges presented by the pandemic.

FWCS' other remote students who must take ILEARN were assigned testing days.

Middle school students on the blended schedule will take ILEARN over a two-week period beginning Monday.

The ILEARN testing window runs through May 14.

The first day of Middle School Swap Week wasn't without hiccups, though. Students take ILEARN on computers, and some student devices needed updates, Stockman said.

“Students who haven't brought their computers to school recently to receive updates had to wait until they were done loading today,” she said. “Anyone who's had to sit through a computer update knows how long that can take.”

asloboda@jg.net