SACS leader to leave in summer for Trine role

Phil Downs will leave Southwest Allen County Schools earlier than anticipated to begin a job at Trine University, officials announced Wednesday.

The superintendent initially planned to retire from the district at the end of the calendar year, but his responsibilities with the Franks School of Education will start this summer, according to a SACS news release.

“The opportunity to continue to serve Indiana educators at Trine is one I could not pass up,” Downs said in a statement.

Downs willoversee development of new graduate programs in the Franks School of Education and ensure the school meets requirements for accreditation, according to a Trine news release.

“I hope we are able to grow a graduate program directly tied into the needs of school district leaders while providing our candidates skills and dispositions that prepare them for the wide range of leadership opportunities within the field of education,” Downs said.

Tony Kline, school dean, said the Angola university is thrilled to welcome Downs, whose vision, intellect, problem-solving and genuine disposition have earned him respect statewide.

“His creative instincts along with years of proven educational leadership at the highest levels will inform our programs to equip the next generation of education leaders and difference makers,” Kline said in a statement.

Downs has worked in K-12 education for 31 years, including 11 at SACS. He previously worked for Fort Wayne Community Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools.

“I am so grateful for the honor of working in three outstanding school districts,” Downs said. “At Trine, I hope to continue to support public education in a post-secondary role, developing future leaders and administrators at a university dedicated to preparing its students to lead, succeed and serve.”

Downs' last day at SACS hasn't been determined. The school board is interviewing candidates for the superintendent position.

The board president last month said internal candidates are being considered. Downs said he will work to ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent.

