Graduate takes long detour

Katy Salazar dropped out of high school, dropped out of college and had her first child at age 19.

She knows what those experiences often add up to.

“Every statistical thing says I should be working at some fast-food restaurant,” Salazar said.

Instead, the 37-year-old Fort Wayne woman is weeks away from graduating with an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College, which welcomed her back three years ago. She stopped pursuing her initial goal of becoming a nurse in 2010.

“I ghosted Ivy Tech like it was Halloween,” Salazar said, using a term that describes when someone ends all communication without explanation.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will celebrate Salazar and other graduates in a May 15 drive-thru commencement on campus.

Other northeast Indiana colleges have opted for traditional ceremonies at locations including Memorial Coliseum, where the University of Saint Francis will honor grads Saturday.

Salazar returned to college after years of childrearing and helping her husband, Cesar Ruiz, with a business he began about 11 years ago in their garage, Wayne PC Tech.

“I was the first employee,” Salazar said.

The business has grown to two locations, she said, and her four children range from 4 years old to an almost-18-year-old set to graduate from Bishop Dwenger High School on May 28.

After having her youngest, Salazar said she suffered from postpartum depression, and she began thinking about what she wanted to do for herself.

Salazar credited Ivy Tech with believing in her and guiding her to a field she was reluctant to try, human services. She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in social work at Indiana University Fort Wayne. Her goal is to become a counselor.

“I always wanted to help people,” Salazar said.

She is especially passionate about helping women escape such situations as domestic violence. She traces that desire to her mother, who struggled with self-worth.

“My mom gave up everything for every boyfriend she had,” Salazar said. “She never knew her value.”

Salazar's grandparents adopted her when she was 9. Her grandmother – who knew her worth – became her role model, she said.

Salazar works at Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, a women's shelter in Auburn. She describes her job as empowering women.

“At Hearten House, I see women come in like my mother and see them leave like my grandmother,” Salazar said. “They overcome their struggles.”

Ruth Davis, department chair of human services at Ivy Tech, wasn't surprised that Hearten House hired Salazar after she completed an internship. Along with having a drive for human services and serving the oppressed, Salazar possesses the right level of humility and confidence, said Davis, her faculty mentor.

“She's not puffed up. She's not arrogant. She's not full of herself,” Davis said. “I would love to work with her someday.”

Salazar hopes her unconventional path inspires others. She was amazed Ivy Tech gave her a second chance in 2018, considering that she previously dropped out without notice. When she returned, she said, she was on academic probation and could take only two classes a semester.

“It took me a bit longer than normal to get to graduation,” Salazar said, “but I made it.”

