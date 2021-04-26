Bus driver captures sunrise's beauty

East Allen County Schools bus driver Dave McKinnon didn't let an October sunrise go unappreciated.

He snapped a photo with his bus, No. 130, in the foreground.

He noted the time – 7:42 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020 – and the location, Christ Lutheran Church near the Tillman Road and Wayne Trace intersection in southeast Allen County.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong shared the photograph with the school board last week, promising to display it in the district's central office.

“He captured a beautiful picture,” Hissong said. “I think sometimes we have to remember there is beauty right now. I know a pandemic isn't much fun, but we will get through it.”

Contest

• The New Haven Community Foundation is holding a coloring contest for ages 4 to 14. Pages with the foundation's logo will be available for students at schools and at the New Haven Community Center. The deadline is Friday. New Haven Dairy Queen donated $10 gift cards as prizes. Contact the foundation at info@newhavenfoundation.com for information.

Defiance

• Holli Seabury, a former McMillen Health CEO, will deliver the May 8 commencement address for her alma mater, Defiance College. She now is executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation.

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host Express Enrollment Days every Wednesday through May 12. An Express Enrollment Week also is planned from May 17 to 20. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prospective students can complete enrollment steps virtually or in-person at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne, or at the Warsaw site, 2545 Silveus Crossing. Go to link.ivytech.edu/EEDays for more information or to RSVP.

• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will host free online computer programming camps this summer for children wanting to have fun while learning about computing, robotics and creating games. A course June 21 to 25 will introduce Scratch game design to children in kindergarten through third grade. An advanced Scratch game design course from June 28 to July 2 is for children in grades 4 to 8. Participants will receive emails with daily instructional videos created by Rose-Human professors. They also will receive Scratch software and Code.org materials along with having the opportunity to receive help through Zoom meetings with Rose-Hulman student mentors. Go to connectingwithcode.org for information.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne's third annual Day of Giving is Wednesday. This year's focus is helping students negatively affected by the pandemic. Go to dayofgiving.pfw.edu for information.

FWCS

• Fairfield and Study elementary schools received donations from the Optimist Club of Downtown Fort Wayne Inc. The club gave Fairfield 300 reusable water bottles for students and two buddy benches built from 20 pounds of recycled plastic bottle caps collected by fourth graders. The club gave Study $300 worth of new clothing for students. The Optimist Club aids and encourages the development of youth in the belief that service to others will advance the well-being of humanity and the world.

Indiana Tech

• Master of Business Administration graduates may earn a doctorate in global leadership through Indiana Tech's new Pathway to Ph.D. program. It is designed to save students time and money in earning a Ph.D. The first session begins June 27. Contact Kristin Conley, director of Ph.D. admissions, at 260-422-5561, ext. 3417, or KNConley@indianatech.edu for information or go to phd.indianatech.edu.

PFW

• Candace Inghram is shifting roles at Purdue University Fort Wayne, transitioning from the Office of Development and Alumni Relations to director of development for athletics. She arrived at the university last August after working for the Ball State University Foundation.

Scholarships

• The Northwest State Community College Foundation in Ohio awarded $843,000 in scholarships to 278 students, including Karri Fife, Karl Greutman, Leslie Krugh, Darlene Markley and Lexis McDowell of Van Wert County; Sharissa Beatty, Nicole Bradbury, Angela Cantu, David Highwarden, Tawny Hohenberger, Brandon Jackson, Becca Oost, Brandy Reyes, Zachary Sinn, Brittany Talbott and Tera Thompson of Paulding County; Gage Baldwin, Loretta Baltrip, Xavier Blyden, Kimberly Bowers, Amaya Boyd, Craig Brickel, Kylie Brinkman, Dominique Brown, Madison Brown, Eric Brownlee, Chase Budd, Morgan Burk, Neil Casler, Kyleigh Davis, Candace Ferguson, Jade Forbess, Enrique Garcia, Sisco Gonzalez, Noah Hearn, Jamey Hinschlager, Brittany Houck, Sarah Itterly, Marissa Jordan, Francisco Juarez, Luke Kingsbury, Ashley Laney, Marino Martinez, Jessica Miller, Maria Moreira, Amber Orona, Ashanti Partee, Joshua Peck, Abigail Perez, Madison Phillips, Karlie Scher, Matthew Shock, Dianna Stearns, Isaiah Stottlemyer, Elizabeth Strong, Dennis Terrazas and Mckenzie Ybarra of Defiance County; and Corbin Bacon, Daryke Bass, Zoi Bauer, Tiffany Bernath, Mark Berry, Chastity Bostic, Daniel Camper, Trace Chmielewski, Zacchaeus Cuenca, Erica Deetz, Tunyshia Dewitt, Staci Douglas, Taylor Fenicle, Codi Flower, Jenna Frisby, Reagan Gallehue, Haley Geis, Sarina Gottwald, Taryn Grant, Brenda Harrington, Jessica Hatlevig, Kaisha Hudson, Nicole Jones, Emerson Karcher, Makenna Lane, Jayme Lee, Jacqueline McKenzie, Isaiah Mendez, Miranda Merillat, Olivia Moore, Alexis Morris, Sandra Mummert, Britneigh Newland, Patrick Nova, Godwin Owusu Safo, Hannah Psurny, Joseph Reamsnyder, KaitLyne Romero, Emily Royal, Leah Salsbury, Heather Shadbolt, April Short, Kari Sparks, Jacob Spiess, Vanessa Stotz, Thomas Troxtle, Taylor Warncke, Jacob Washington, Michael Wattles, Kyleigh Westfall, Brenna White, Olivia Whitlock, Sierrah Whitman, Madison Wilson, Brooke Worthington and Beau Zuver of Williams County.

