NACS votes 3-2 to keep masks on

The Northwest Allen County Schools board reaffirmed its commitment to COVID-19 protocols in a split vote Monday.

Superintendent Chris Himsel seemed eager to move past the issue brought forth by parents seeking mask choice.

“It is simply time to move on,” Himsel said.

Kent Somers, board president, and member Steve Bartkus opposed the resolution Himsel presented about upholding the district's reopening plan, which was originally adopted in July. The resolution passed 3-2.

Somers said the board didn't have adequate time to review the document, noting he received it that afternoon, and Bartkus said the board needed time for discussion.

Both men faced calls to resign from audience members during public comment.

Bartkus is under fire for his comment about sexual orientation during last week's work session. Somers was criticized for using his platform to amplify his personal agenda about the protocols.

Both were reelected to four-year terms in November.

After the meeting, Somers said he has no intention to resign, and Bartkus had no further comment than his apology during the meeting.

Bartkus brought up sexual orientation during the April 21 work session about COVID-19 protocols, particularly the mask mandate. He asked about parents' and children's rights and compared it to people having “a choice to be gay or straight.”

He described it Monday as an off-the-cuff remark.

“I want to apologize for that,” Bartkus told the audience at Carroll High School. “It came out of ignorance.”

Three school board members – Ron Felger, Liz Hathaway and Kristi Schlatter – censured Bartkus on Sunday, and the teachers union issued a statement condemning the April 21 remarks hours later.

“We apologize for the alienating comments made by one school board member at the work session on April 21st,” the board members said in a statement. “The opinions shared by one board member reflect only his own views and opinions, they are not shared by us individually, and should not be interpreted as those of the board as a whole.”

Somers said Monday that he learned of the statement afterward.

The board members' statement is the same as censuring Bartkus, said Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association. He has experience training school board members.

“It is essentially a public chastisement for an offensive or inappropriate action, but it carries no legal weight,” Adamson said by email. “I only recommend censuring for the most offensive actions and when it is important for the board to publicly distance themselves from a member's conduct.”

The Northwest Allen County Educators Association said comments by two board members don't reflect the position of the union's members.

“The teachers of the Northwest Allen County Educators Association support the health professionals' positions to keep students masked for the final weeks of the school year, which abides by the governor's orders,” the union said in a statement. “The teachers of the NACEA support each student's equality and civil rights. We support tolerance and acceptance of each individual student.”

Somers on April 21 questioned health professionals about health trade-offs to wearing masks and “real risks” to students.

“I think we might be a little cavalier in thinking masks are safe,” Somers said at the work session.

Removing either board member from office would take more than the calls for their resignation and an online petition at Change.org.

Adamson said removing a board member can only be done by a circuit court judge for failing to perform the duties of the office. Attending a board meeting intoxicated, committing certain felonies, moving out of the district or dying are the only other sure methods that would prevent a member from continuing in office, he said.

