Door open for NACS to use masks next year

The Northwest Allen County Schools board's vote reaffirming its commitment to COVID-19 protocols applies through the first semester of next academic year.

The resolution, which passed 3-2 Monday, also notes the superintendent is authorized to update the plans as needed to comply with any subsequent mandate or requirement imposed by local, state or federal officials.

Changes could include looser restrictions, depending on local or state conditions and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the resolution.

“Before implementing any changes to relax or rescind aspects of the NACS Reopening Plans, the plans must be reviewed and supported by the Allen County Department of Health,” the resolution states.

Superintendent Chris Himsel presented the two-page resolution upholding the district's plans. They were first adopted in July as NACS prepared for a school year with in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Parents in recent weeks pushed the district to make masks optional, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb's school mask mandate through the end of the academic year. Districts may enact more stringent rules.

Himsel and board member Ron Felger indicated a desire Monday to move forward from the issue.

The resolution passed Monday also notes the federal law's requirement regarding the third round of federal emergency relief funds. The law requires recipient schools to submit a plan for returning to in-person instruction. An existing plan that allowed for public comment, such as the one the NACS board upheld, also is acceptable. NACS' allocation is about $3 million.

The resolution indicates the board supports the continued implementation of the reopening plans through the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Board President Kent Somers and member Steve Bartkus opposed the resolution. Somers said the board needed more time to consider it, noting he received the document Monday afternoon. Bartkus also advocated for board discussion.

The board held a work session April 21 to get input from local health experts, including a pediatrician, a clinical psychologist, an infectious disease expert and county Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter.

The board approved a separate resolution leading to $750 and $500 employee stipends funded by the second round of emergency federal dollars to recognize the additional work during the pandemic.

