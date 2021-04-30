Huntington project grows in scope

Initial plans to invest $4.6 million in updates to Huntington University's fitness center have grown to a $13.1 million undertaking, making it the largest campus expansion project in more than a decade, the school announced Thursday.

Improvements to the Merillat Complex and Fieldhouse include adding a third performance gym, updating Platt Arena, creating new training and wellness spaces and recreating the lobby footprint, according to a news release.

This will add up to a “best-in-class athletics complex,” the university said.

Information about how much square footage will be added was not immediately available.

“Though square footage is increasing, it's less about the increased footprint and more about basically gutting the current space and completely transforming it into something new and incredible for students, faculty, staff, and the community,” spokeswoman Lynette Fager said by email.

Trustees supported the improvements at their spring board meeting in April.

Transforming the PLEX originally was part of the Step Forward Comprehensive Campaign as a $4.6 million investment, but response from donors and friends prompted the university to rethink the project's scope, the release said.

“Through extended conversations with University athletic staff and students, alumni and community members, it became clear the importance of this project to many of our constituents,” university President Sherilyn Emberton, said in a statement.

She noted it will be the largest expansion project since the completion of Dowden Science Hall in 2005.

The university's athletics program has grown to about 300 student-athletes who compete in 18 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs, the release said.

The current time line includes bidding the project in the fall with construction beginning spring 2022, Fager said.

It's estimated the project with take about 18 months.

The Merillat Complex was renovated in 1991, according to the university's website.

