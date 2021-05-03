School to get all-abilities playground

Students at one Huntington school will have a new place to play beginning next academic year.

A new playground will be installed this summer at Horace Mann Elementary School, which serves about 400 children.

The Huntington County Community School Corp. board unanimously approved the $156,897 project April 19. The cost is expected to be supported by a $50,000 donation from Bendix Corp. and Medicaid funding, according to a news release.

The new playground will include features that students of all abilities, ages and backgrounds can enjoy, the release said. It noted that's not true for the existing facility.

Along with lacking ramps, the facility has drop-offs, uneven concrete, mulch and “major holes,” said Macy Phillips, an essential skills teacher. Conditions can cause falls, she said, and can prevent students from using the playground independently.

Horace Mann serves students with physical disabilities and those who use equipment such as a wheelchair, a walker and a stander, Phillips added.

“So that's one of the biggest things with the playground, is that we learn through play, and so if someone has to be with them every step of the way and they're not able to be independent, then they're really not learning to do things for themselves,” Phillips said in a statement.

The new playground will have ramps, canopies and poured-in-place rubber flooring, the release said, adding the surfacing costs almost the same as the playground equipment.

“This is no cheap playground we're having to be able to meet these needs,” Business Manager Scott Bumgardner said in a statement. “And, with Bendix's donation, it really makes it possible.”

Events

• The fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Walb Classic Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne. For a $25 donation, individuals receive a handcrafted bowl and a grab-and-go lunch. The project benefits The Pantry at Purdue Fort Wayne, Blessings in a Backpack and Purdue Fort Wayne Ceramics Club. It is sponsored by the university's Department of Art and Design. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

• Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf will present a free virtual midweek workshop titled “Leadership During Times of Change” at 7 p.m. May 12. Indiana Tech doctoral students, alumni and faculty, as well as community and civic leaders, can attend. Go to ind.tc/midweekworkshopseries to RSVP and get a link to access the session.

Grace

• Grace College is launching a fitness and nutrition concentration for its exercise science major, one of the fastest-growing majors at the school. The program will on the multiple facets of the human body and understand how exercise and nutritionpromote a healthy life.

• Grace will offer three new health care degree options this fall. A master's in health care administration and a master's in integrative and functional medicine will be offered in partnership with John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences in South Bend. Grace also will introduce a new public health minor.

Manchester

• Elton Skendaj, the Gladdys Muir associate professor of peace studies at Manchester University, led a research project for the British Westminster Foundation for Democracy that investigated national security and protection of human rights during the COVID-19 emergency in Western Balkans nations.

Saint Francis

• Jackson Rhoades, a University of Saint Francis risk management and insurance major, was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Indiana Risk and Insurance Management Society Gene Lundy Scholarship. Rhoades will be presented with a $1,000 award May 13. He will enter his senior year at Saint Francis and begin his internship at Medical Protective this summer as associate underwriter.

• A Saint Francis team won first place in the national Marketplace Simulation Challenge presented by The Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization, earning $1,000. Team members were Reggie Telemaque, Alex Reichard and Xavier Yoder, all of whom are part of the computer science program directed by professor Rick Miller. Another team – Dashawn Jackson, Jalen Moss and Thomas Sordelet – was among six finalists.

Trine

• Trine University's annual Trine Day fundraising effort raised more than $148,000 to support scholarships, academics, organizations and athletic teams. The event spanned 1,884 minutes between April 19 and 20, a nod to the university's founding in 1884. It also included a friendly competition between supporters of the university's 36 athletic teams, with the baseball team raising the most funds, followed by wrestling.

• Trine recognized five staff members with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Performance for the 2020-21 school year. The award is given annually to nonfaculty who show outstanding dedication and commitment to Trine University. The honorees were Mary Ditmars, executive assistant for the president's office; Evan Gustin, assistant dean of student services; Jennifer LaRose, director of housing and event services; Deborah McHenry, executive director of student success and retention; and O'Shea Owens, assistant athletic director for game operations and fan engagement.

