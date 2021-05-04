EACS board to look at virus rules tonight

Another Allen County school district is poised to join Northwest Allen County Schools in upholding coronavirus protocols.

The East Allen County Schools board is expected tonight to consider extending the district's reopening plan for the 2021-22 academic year.

The plan was first adopted in July as EACS prepared for a school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed resolution – which is listed as a discussion/action item – is similar to one NACS adopted in a 3-2 vote last week.

Both districts heard from parents wanting schools to make masks optional, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb's school mask mandate through the end of the academic year. Districts may enact more stringent rules.

Like NACS' resolution, the proposed measure at EACS states the superintendent is authorized to update the plans as needed to comply with any subsequent requirement imposed by local, state or federal officials. Changes also could include looser restrictions.

In an accompanying summary, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong acknowledged that plans aren't concrete.

The reopening plan will be discussed “knowing that the plan is fluid and could potentially change over the next several months,” Hissong wrote.

The proposed resolution also notes the federal law's requirement regarding the third round of federal emergency relief funds.

The law requires recipient schools to submit a plan for returning to in-person instruction. An existing plan that allowed for public comment also is acceptable.

EACS' allocation is about $23 million.

asloboda@jg.net