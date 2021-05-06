Former EACS school property sees interest

East Allen County Schools' quest to find another owner for a former elementary school property seemed feasible as multiple people expressed interest in the site.

The district demolished the former Hoagland Elementary School in the 2019-20 academic year after attempts to sell it were unsuccessful.

The school, which was also known as Heritage Elementary, closed to students in 2014.

The East Allen County Schools Board conducted a public hearing Tuesday on two properties, including the former school at 12009 Hoagland Road, and another property EACS seeks to dispose – a former bus garage/storage site on Fahlsing Road in Woodburn.

Jane Linker, Madison Township trustee, shared ideas for the 13-acre Hoagland site, including turning it into a park with a covered picnic area, a pickleball court, a disc golf course and walking paths. Future ideas include adding a splash pad and restrooms, she said.

She said officials have visited other parks for inspiration, including Whicker Park Inclusive Playground in Bluffton and the Taylor's Dream area of Kreager Park in Fort Wayne.

Linker's ideas are needed for the property, said Deb Miller, who lives next to the site. People use the area for recreation, including kite-flying, basketball, go-karting and walks, she said. She added it's also used for Hoagland Days.

“It's a used area, and I see it all the time,” Miller said.

Madison Township also is eyeing a portion of the Hoagland property for a possible new fire station, Linker said. The current facility is too small for the equipment, she said, and it cannot be expanded.

The board also heard from Tim Schmidt, who said he and his wife want 2 to 4 acres, and Cindy Wolf, who represented the Heritage Lions Club. The club stores its ice cream trailer and equipment on the property, she said.

The Maumee Township trustee has approached the district about acquiring the Woodburn property for a parks improvement project, said Kirby Stahly, assistant superintendent of administrative services.

He presented two resolutions reconfirming the district doesn't need either property and authorizing the district to continue with the disposal process. The board is expected to act on the items May 18.

From there, the board has options.

With the Hoagland property, for instance, the board could transfer ownership to the township, Stahly said, or it could sell the land, which requires an appraisal.

It's also possible to divide the property to accommodate multiple parties, he said.

