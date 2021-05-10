Partnership benefits 2 EACS students

East Allen County Schools students Joseph Potts and Jonquel Wimbley have found an employer in OmniSource thanks to a relatively new training program between the district and company.

The Career Attainment Pipeline program launched in fall 2019 with support from AWS Foundation. It's modeled after a nonprofit e-waste training program in Colorado that has employed students with disabilities for competitive wages and benefits, according to EACS.

About 25 students participated in CAP this year, receiving industry-specific training in e-waste recycling, the district said. Its goal is to expand training options to include other industries.

The school board put Potts and Wimbley in the limelight last month, although neither student attended the meeting.

Both also are second-year students in the district's IREACH program, which started in 2013 for students ages 18 to 22 who have disabilities and need more intensive life skills and career training.

Potts started working with the OmniSource e-waste program while gaining independent skills in the IREACH program, EACS spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly told the board. For instance, she said, he now has a bank account with direct deposit set up with auto pay for his bus pass and cellphone service.

At OmniSource, Potts “made such a strong impression on staff that they asked him if he would like to come work permanently,” Kelly said.

Wimbley accepted a full-time position with OmniSource, she said.

“Jonquel has emerged as a mentor and leader to his peers in the program, especially when working with the e-waste program with OmniSource,” Kelly said. “His leadership caused the staff at OmniSource to take notice of the qualities that he offers.”

Board President Todd Buckmaster had a brief message for the OmniSource representative in attendance.

“Thank you so much for your investment into our kids,” he said.

Contest

• State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced a contest celebrating National College Savings Plan Day on May 29. To enter the Faces of 529 Day Contest, participants must upload a photo of their beneficiary with a caption and complete the Faces of 529 Day Contest form at www.collegechoicedirect.com/529day by 11:59 p.m. May 29. One individual will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to win a $529 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.

Events

• The University of Saint Francis will host a health sciences camp from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 8-9 for incoming eighth through 12th graders to encourage careers in the health care industry. It will be held at the Doermer Family Center for Health Science Education, 2701 Spring St. Cost is $50. Scholarships reducing the registration fee are available to those with financial needs. Masks are strongly recommended for campers. Go to go.sf.edu/camps to register. Contact Anne Kirk at 260-399-7700, ext. 8501, or akirk@sf.edu for information.

FAFSA

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the filing deadline for the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to Saturday. Students who have not yet filed should submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible.

Pre-K

• Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting applications from families statewide who may be eligible for grants for their children to receive free, high-quality, pre-K education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2021-22 school year. Go to OnMyWayPreK.org for information.

Recognition

• Sammie Vance, 12, of Fort Wayne was named one of America's top 10 youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards during the program's 26th annual, and second fully virtual, national recognition celebration. Selected from a field of more than 21,000 youth volunteers from across the country, Sammie earned the title of National Honoree, along with a $5,000 scholarship, an engraved gold medallion, a crystal trophy for her school, and a $5,000 grant from The Prudential Foundation for a nonprofit organization of her choice.

• Manchester University will confer honorary degrees to former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson and lifelong Wabash resident Steve Ford of Ford Meter Box Company Inc. Both will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities at the May 22 commencement in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. Robinson will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony, and Ford will speak at the 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. exercises. Attendance is limited to students and their guests. Ceremonies will be livestreamed on the university's Facebook page, @ManchesterUniv.

• Trine University presented an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree to Mike Packnett, chief executive officer of Parkview Health, during its commencement ceremony Saturday.

• The Indiana Department of Education renewed the Family Friendly Schools designation for New Haven Intermediate School and New Haven Primary School, both of East Allen County Schools.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis' Office of Mission Integration announced sophomore Alaina Ganser and freshman Evon Hoerr were selected to make the annual student pilgrimage to Assisi and Rome. They will prepare during the fall for this life-changing experience, which will happen during the first two weeks of January. Their participation in the pilgrimage is partially subsidized through the kindness of donors to the Student Pilgrimage Fund.

Scholarships

• Indiana college students who volunteer with a public safety organization can apply for the fiscal year 2022 round of the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship. A full-time student with at least 12 credit hours per semester is eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, and a part-time student with at least six hours per semester is eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. May 31. Go to dhs.in.gov/foundationscholarship.htm for information.

• The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded scholarships to DeKalb High School students Emily Eshbach, Paige Pettis, Sydney Hefty, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Sonia Chaudhaui, Evan Snider, Jack McComb, Logan Stahly, Jackson Gaddis and Paige Winebrenner.

• Emily Li of Churubusco High School accepted a $15,000 scholarship to the University of Michigan. The scholarship was made possible by contributions from local alumni as well as awards from the Mary Menge Scrogham endowment fund and the Garet and Carolyn Crosby endowment fund.

• Chick-fil-A Coliseum Boulevard recognized six recipients of the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship: Connor Dollarhite, Philip Eichman, Promise Forti, Rebekah Guntle, Payton Jackson and Grace McGuire. Each recipient received $2,500 and is eligible to win for four years. Awards were based on academic achievements, leadership involvement and employment at Chick-fil-A.

