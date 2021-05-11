FWCS Career Academy programs certified by state

Nine programs in the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy received designations Monday signaling they are models in work-based learning.

The Career Academy received State Earn and Learn certifications for carpentry; electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; masonry; welding; automotive service technology; automotive collision repair; software development; and networking, according to the district.

SEAL programs were developed in those pathways to address regional and state workforce needs, FWCS officials said.

The state's Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship within the Department of Workforce Development awards the SEAL designations. The office was established in June 2018 as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Agenda.

FWCS described SEAL programs as best-practice, comprehensive work-based learning opportunities that combine instruction, on-the-job training, employment and paid internships, college credit and industry valued credentials.

The state agency celebrated its 100th certified SEAL program in October – a horizontal construction program encompassing the building of roads, bridges and other structural projects focused on transit.

Garrett High School was among the first schools to launch Horizontal Construction SEAL programs. The high school's construction trades program also received SEAL certification in August 2019.

asloboda@jg.net