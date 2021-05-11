Members of NACS board tune out critics

Calls continued Monday night for the resignation of two Northwest Allen County Schools board members.

Their critics likely will be disappointed.

Board President Kent Somers and member Steve Bartkus ignored the demands during the meeting, and they had no comment afterward.

Parents accused Bartkus and Somers of violating the district's anti-harassment policy and board bylaws.

They referred to Bartkus' April 21 statement about sexual orientation being a choice, for which he apologized at the April 26 meeting. They accused Somers of promoting conspiracy theories and questioned whether he is influenced by his wife, a vocal member of the unmask group.

On social media, Lisa Bobay-Somers called for parents to boycott NACS on fall count day in an effort to cost the district state funding. This happened days after the board voted 3-2 to uphold the district's coronavirus protocols. Somers and Bartkus opposed the measure.

“It has become difficult to tell whether the views being expressed are his own or those of his wife, who has also been outspoken on these same issues and who has been given more favorable time to speak at these school board meetings,” said a parent identified as Sarah. “There's too great a conflict of interest.”

Most speakers provided only their first names.

The Journal Gazette was unable to ask Somers about the parents' specific concerns because he declined – through a district spokeswoman – to speak to reporters afterward.

He did, however, let Bobay-Somers address the board twice, although their relationship was not disclosed during the meeting. She identified herself as Lisa, a parent in NACS, and claimed masks are harmful.

Medical professionals, including Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter, have said mask-wearing is an effective COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

Somers and Bartkus were reelected to four-year terms in November. Somers was unopposed; Bartkus retained office by 35 votes.

After the April 26 meeting – which also included calls for his resignation – Somers said he had no intention of resigning.

