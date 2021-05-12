Ball field complexes at Carroll to upgrade

The Carroll High School site improvement project expanded this week to incorporate the baseball and softball complexes.

The almost $754,000 investment approved Monday by the Northwest Allen County Schools board will give the campus a unified look and address needs excluded from the original $24.8 million project, said Bill Mallers, business manager.

The larger undertaking addresses insufficient facilities for activities including football, track, soccer and marching band as well as parking and traffic flow.

The original improvements are on schedule to finish this summer, Mallers said, and the newly approved upgrades are expected to be completed by mid-September.

The added improvements include repairs and upgrades to the baseball and softball complexes. Restrooms, dugouts, lighting, ticket booths, press boxes and batting tunnels are among the areas getting attention, according to documents provided to the board. Accessibility improvements also are planned.

The project will be paid for from the Weigand Construction contract allowance, leaving a balance of about $90,450, the documents said.

In another unanimous vote, the board approved about $84,750 in technology purchases for Aspen Meadow Elementary School, which is expected to welcome students in August.

This includes a clock system, classroom projectors, document cameras, computer monitors, desktop computers, a visitor check-in system and wireless equipment, according to board documents.

With technology constantly changing, Mallers said, it's common to delay such purchases as late as possible.

District officials celebrated Aspen Meadow's groundbreaking at 2650 Hathaway Road in December 2018, months after voters approved the school as part of an almost $34 million referendum that also included about $3 million in safety and efficiency improvements districtwide.

NACS planned to open Aspen Meadow in August 2020, but it was delayed last spring.

