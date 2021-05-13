Homestead student named presidential scholar

Allen County has a new U.S. Presidential Scholar for the first time in three years.

Kobe Chen of Homestead High School is among the 161 students recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

A Carmel High School student also was honored.

Miguel Cardona, the U.S. secretary of education, said he and President Joe Biden are delighted to salute the outstanding teens.

"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," Cardona said in a statement. "Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."

The 57th class of scholars comprises one male and one female student from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education, according to a news release.

More than 6,000 students qualified for the awards, the release said, noting 3.6 million high school graduates are expected this year.

Alyvia Luong of Carroll High School was a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.

Previous local Presidential Scholars include Susan Chen of Homestead in 2018; Beresford Clarke of Homestead in 2015; Abby Lemert of Carroll in 2014; and Josiah Schwab of Snider High School in 2005.

