Pandemic lessons to shape new program

This year's remote learning experiences are helping Fort Wayne Community Schools shape its new online-only K-12 program.

These lessons affect Fort Wayne Virtual Academy's staffing, structure and expectations, district leaders told the school board.

The board on Monday unanimously signed off on the remote learning school launching this fall with up to 720 students. FWCS announced the option last week.

Student-teacher interaction will be a vital component, with classes operating on a more traditional schedule, Superintendent Mark Daniel said. He explained other virtual schools use a structure that allows students to work independently.

“You're with a teacher every single day,” Daniel said of the program FWCS is building. “We've learned, I believe from this year, that if you don't have that personalized contact on a daily basis, learning suffers.”

The district is planning two classes per grade level. Class sizes will be capped to 25 students in the elementary grade levels and 30 in the middle and high school levels, Deputy Superintendent D. Faye Williams-Robbins said. There will be a minimum of 15 students per grade level.

They will be supported by an “entire team of folks” including counselors and a secretarial staff, Williams-Robbins said, adding discussions have included the district's special education and English language learner staff.

Although some secondary teachers might teach in-person classes as well as a virtual class, educators won't teach both types of students simultaneously. That was a “lesson well learned” this year, Daniel said.

The district wants to staff the virtual school with educators who not only want to participate but who also have the skill set for remote instruction, Williams-Robbins said.

“We want high flyers,” she said, acknowledging principals of brick-and-mortar schools also aren't eager to let those teachers go.

Students from outside Fort Wayne can apply – the lottery opens June 1 – but the district wants students to live close enough so it can provide support to struggling students, Williams-Robbins said. Students might be asked to return to the traditional school setting.

Participating families must sign a contract that outlines expectations, including for attendance and grades, Williams-Robbins said.

FWCS plans to monitor the Virtual Academy's academic results and finances over a few years, Daniel said, noting state law drops virtual education funding to 85%.

“It's a beginning,” Daniel said. “It's certainly not an ending, and hopefully we'll make improvements as the years go by if this continues to be something we do.”

He said the district hopes to support the online school with federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Districts must submit a plan to receive the third round of funding. The district is waiting to submit its plan because it will likely be affected by anticipated changing conditions, Daniel said.

FWCS was allocated about $101 million in the latest round of funding.

asloboda@jg.net