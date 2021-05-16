FWCS patience pays off in saving Ward

Demolition seemed like a likely fate for the former Louis C. Ward Education Center. After all, Fort Wayne Community Schools last year obtained a $243,000 bid to do just that.

But then the district waited.

Board member Steve Corona applauded that patience last week, moments before the board unanimously approved the transfer of the Warsaw Street building to Neighborhood Health Clinics Inc.

Neighborhood Health plans to expand and operate health care and educational facilities and programs at the site for the surrounding community.

“I know we were concerned about after three years holding (onto) a building that was going to cost a lot of money to demolish,” Corona said. “The seven months paid off.”

FWCS announced Jan. 6 it would transfer the former school to Neighborhood Health at no cost, pending school board approval.

The board's green light doesn't mean the deal is done. The parties have until June 30 to close, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Neighborhood Health declined to comment for this story because lawyers are working on “the nuts and bolts of the title transfer,” spokesman Kevin Erb said by email.

According to previously announced plans, Neighborhood Health intends to bring medical, dental, vision and behavioral health care to the area, and it was exploring options to add pharmacy services and serve as a healthy food resource.

“This building will play a critical role in expanding and strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive, quality health care regardless of socioeconomic status,” Angie Zaegel, chief executive officer, said in January. “It is well positioned to fulfill our vision of building healthier communities, closing the gaps in health disparities, and inspiring hope, healing, and encouragement to the lives we touch.”

Neighborhood Health has also said it intends to work with neighborhood and community groups to identify other potential uses for the site.

“It's a great use,” Corona said. “Expand health care for poor people in the central city.”

The building was first known as Ward Elementary School, which opened in 1931. It was named after a superintendent who served from 1920 to 1931.

The property was used in various capacities, lastly for an alternative learning program. That program was relocated to the former Nebraska Elementary, a newer building renovated at a much lower cost than the estimated $7.5 million required to renovate Ward.

Ward closed in 2017.

Activists gathered outside the building in August with hopes of saving it. They viewed the brick building as a catalyst for change.

At an October board meeting, Superintendent Mark Daniel said the district was delaying action as others worked to save the historical building. The possibility to save Ward stemmed from meetings with community and historic preservation leaders, Daniel said at the time.

Corona said he had “so much appreciation for the patience that the administration showed on this.”

asloboda@jg.net