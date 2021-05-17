Determined reader wins bike, helmet

Lynn Flick wasn't surprised one of her Glenwood Park Elementary School students earned the top prize in a statewide reading competition for third graders.

Kapmuan Sang was determined to get the bicycle and helmet given to top readers, she said.

“He was so far ahead of everybody,” Flick said.

As Kapmuan paged his way through books including the “Dog Man” and “Zeke Meeks” series, he tracked his progress in Read to the Final Four through a digital literacy platform powered by Renaissance myON. He logged more than 355 hours of reading during the months-long competition.

NCAA and Indiana Sports Corp supported the program.

The experience helped Kapmuan with English, his second language, Flick said.

Kapmuan wasn't the only bookworm in her Fort Wayne Community Schools class. Lainey Scott, Robert Navarro and Suan Piang won for the region on various occasions, Flick said.

Glenwood Park's other third grade classes also participated, and together the school advanced to the competition's Elite Eight. Glenwood Park fell to Greenwood Christian Academy, which finished in second place.

Principal Crystal Bush said the third grade set an example for the entire school. Other students were especially inspired once prizes began arriving, she said.

Wristbands, bookmarks, pencils, pencil pouches and earbuds were among the prizes, according to the program's website.

Flick insisted on giving the other third grade teachers – Kelsey Crilly, Pam Kaylor and Amanda Woollacott – credit for Glenwood Park's success.

“It was all four of us working together,” Flick said.

Contest

• Submissions for the Royal Meteorological Society's weather photography contest are due June 29. Held in association with AccuWeather, the competition has three categories: Weather Photographer of the Year 2021; Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2021 for students ages 13 to 17; and a new category for photos taken with mobile phones or tablets. Visit www.photocrowd.com/photo-competitions for information.

Events

• A chapter of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education will present a panel discussion about the consequences of school choice at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Login information is available at https://www.icpe-monroecounty.org/indianaschoice.html.

• Michael Sutton, adjunct professor in Trine University's history and political science department, will give a presentation titled “Sojourner Truth in the context of the Second Great Awakening and the ferment of American Reform” at 4 p.m. June 2 in Taylor Hall on the Angola campus. The event is part of efforts to support the statue of Sojourner Truth that will be dedicated in downtown Angola June 6. An abolitionist and suffragette, Truth spent about a month in Steuben County in 1861, presenting a speech at the Steuben County Courthouse on June 2 of that year. The presentation is open to the public.

Manchester

• Bhupinder Singh, founding program director of the Department of Physical Therapy at Manchester University, was first author of a research article in Clinical Biomechanics, Volume 84, April 2021, on the effects of adiposity, muscular strength, cardiorespiratory fitness and fatigue on gait biomechanics in overweight and obese children.

Recognition

• Homestead High School graduate Kelsey Detweiler of Fort Wayne was awarded the Academic Excellence Award for management from Grand Valley State University. The award honors one undergraduate student and one graduate student in each academic major.

• The Whitko Wildlife Habitat Education program recently completed its first competition at the regional level, finishing second as a team overall. The competition was held at the Salamonie Interpretive Center in Andrews. Juniors Robert Werstler and Ryan Brown placed first and third respectively during their individual competition.

• The Indiana Department of Education announced 13 schools are newly certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, bringing Indiana's total number of STEM Certified Schools to more than 100. The new schools included Manchester Elementary School, Manchester Intermediate School and Manchester Junior-Senior High School, all in Wabash County.

• Shelly Leifer of Manchester Junior-Senior High School was named State Teacher of the Year by the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association. She will represent Indiana in the national competition this summer.

United Way

• United Way of Allen County announced a new initiative, Persistence Pays Off. It works to break the down the barriers that students are facing by connecting them with local services that help them persist and earn their college degrees or certificates.

United Way is partnering with the TRIO offices at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and

Purdue University Fort Wayne along with Lutheran Social Services to provide students easy-to-access services that include emergency grants, connection to community resources, and short-term case management.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayallencounty.org/our-work/community-impactprograms/persistence-pays-off.

Scholarship

• Christina Leonard, a Homestead High School graduate, was awarded a $20,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year through the Fort Wayne chapter of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization. Leonard has earned degrees at the University of Vermont and the University of Wyoming, and she is expected to receive her doctorate degree at Utah State University in May 2022. The scholarship is endowed by P.E.O.

Trine

• Acacia Ranch Show Goats, presented remotely by DeKalb High School students Sydney and Matthias Hefty, earned the $3,000 first prize in the business division during Trine University's annual Innovation Challenge. The business provides high-quality, cost-effective goats for the growing number of 4-H members throughout the region seeking to show the animals.

• For the second consecutive year, a team of Trine design engineering majors has won a major award at the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

The group – juniors Hailey Dunham and Emily Rumph and seniors Graham Hemingway, Nicolas Kane, Alec Pruett and Jacob Stout – won the Task Challenge Award. The award recognized the team producing the best 3D printed tool design that could be used by lunar and Martian rovers to retrieve samples while on those respective surfaces.

•Trine's Christian Campus House honored Carter Snider, who has served as an adjunct faculty member since the 1990s, with its annual Distinguished Faculty Award. The winner is selected by a vote of the CCH senior class. The award is usually presented during the organization's annual banquet, but the banquet was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warsaw

• Online registration is open for all Warsaw Community Schools students for the 2021-22 year. Register current students through the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Parents who cannot remember their login should call the tech support line at 574-371-5088 or contact their child's school for assistance. Visit www.warsawschools.org for information about registering new students.

