FWCS honors top teachers

The applause at Towles Intermediate School began in Tia McFarthing's classroom, and the sound spread throughout the hallways once students and staff buildingwide learned the seventh grade language arts educator received a new title Monday morning – the 2021 Fort Wayne Community Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Hours later, the applause at Waynedale Elementary School was immediate when Superintendent Mark Daniel joined an outdoor assembly to congratulate fourth grade teacher Nikki Fultz as the FWCS Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Candidates were nominated by principals, and finalists were chosen by a committee of administrators.

Fultz called the recognition humbling, and welcomed a hug from her 9-year-old son, Tegan. Her mother, Jill West, watched proudly from the sidelines, calling her daughter giving and kindhearted.

Wiping tears from her eyes, McFarthing described the award as unexpected, especially this year.

“We are all working so hard,” McFarthing said. “I'm not in a vacuum.”

Known as Mrs. Mac, McFarthing teaches in the New Tech program, but her influence extends beyond the classroom. She established the school's Writing Center years ago, providing students a place to connect with peer tutors.

Towles Principal Jennifer Witzigreuter credited McFarthing for allowing students to take ownership of their education.

“She sees herself as a facilitator of learning,” Witzigreuter said.

McFarthing is committed to preparing students for life, regardless of their career or educational path, by focusing on interpersonal skills as well as academics.

McFarthing also strives to show students they can make a difference through small actions. For instance, her students have collected items often taken for granted – bath soap, shampoo, toothpaste and towels – for Friends of the Third World, an organization that has helped get the supplies to Syrian refugees.

Community service is woven into Fultz's classroom, too.

“It's not about feeling sorry for someone but being grateful and helping others,” Fultz said. “My hope is that students will take these experiences and apply them to their lives and continue giving back when and where they can.”

Fultz faced new challenges this year by teaching remote students. The task required creativity when developing lessons and new ways to build community within her class, she said.

Waynedale Principal Kristee Hoffner commended Fultz for finding activities combining remote and in-person students.

“Nikki has excelled in creating a culture of collaboration and community with her remote students,” Hoffner said in a statement. “She has taken the initiative to keep in-person and remote students motivated to learn.”

