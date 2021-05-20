Cedarville duck parade thwarted

The staff at Cedarville Elementary School thought the mama duck living in the school's courtyard with her ducklings knew the drill.

After all, the spring duck parade – an event designed to help usher the waterfowl through the school to the wild – is a Cedarville tradition.

Like in past years, students on Wednesday afternoon lined a path for the birds to follow, but the mother duck apparently wasn't ready for a showy sendoff.

She flew to the roof almost immediately after about six employees – including Principal Brad Bakle and second grade teachers Julie Roberts and Jennifer Elrod – began trying to coax the ducklings from the only home they've known.

“We've never had mom go on the roof before,” Elrod said.

The East Allen County educators didn't know whether this was the same duck they've escorted in previous years.

Students patiently waited along the hallways as the adults outside unsuccessfully used flattened cardboard boxes to herd about a dozen ducklings.

“Where's mom when we need her?” one person asked.

“You might be surprised how quick that little bugger is,” another said as ducklings scurried about.

Many of the ducklings hid in the foliage. One woman said they appeared stressed.

Bakle called off the parade after about 15 minutes. He noted this was the first time in more than a decade that efforts to shoo the ducklings from the courtyard failed.

“It would have been fun,” he said.

Roberts greeted her second graders as they returned to their classroom, where the students had watched the ducklings develop through the classroom window that faces the courtyard.

Roberts assured the children the mama duck will be OK. “She'll find her way out there,” Roberts said.

