Northrop senior endures, offers a 'hand to hold'

Wai Wai Tun spent her childhood accompanying adults as they bought cars and applied for jobs. She joined them at the bank, at the hospital and even at jail.

“The list goes on and on,” the Northrop High School senior said.

Tun was thrust into adult situations not as a tag-along but as an in-demand translator for the Burmese community, a task she enjoyed and balanced with schoolwork.

“I actually loved it,” said Tun, who is known by the nickname Moe Moe. “I looked forward to it.”

Those experiences shaped Tun's post-graduation plans, which begin soon.

High school graduation season in Allen County kicks off Thursday with New Haven Junior-Senior High School's commencement at Memorial Coliseum.

The venue will host about 1,800 Fort Wayne Community Schools graduates, including Tun, next month. FWCS will livestream each high school's ceremony on the school's website, LTV 24 (Frontier) or 54 (Comcast Xfinity) and the LTV 24/54 YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

'My duty'

Tun's final months of high school were punctuated with Sunday afternoon protests outside the Allen County Courthouse after the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar, formerly Burma.

Tun, 18, was born there. Although she left the country at age 3 and has lived in the United States since she was about 7, Tun feels connected to her homeland.

“I feel like it's my duty to protect my people,” she said.

Along with serving as a spokesperson for the recently formed Multi Ethnic Youth Group, Tun has spoken at the rallies about democracy, justice and standing up for the country's citizens.

Getting the younger generation's attention is especially important to Tun. She doesn't want them to ignore what's happening in Myanmar because they grew up here.

“When I was younger, I listened to these things as a story,” Tun said. Now, “it just hits me differently. I feel very compelled to do something about it.”

Communicator

Tun didn't speak English when her family arrived in the United States. They initially settled in Oklahoma, where Tun's uncle lived.

The language barrier made school difficult, Tun said, noting her parents didn't allow her to speak English at home because they worried she would forget her native tongue.

Her family later moved to West Virginia in search of work, Tun said, so they couldn't rely on her uncle for help. Although her English was developing, Tun began translating for her parents and followed them to appointments.

Tun said she feared she would make a mistake but didn't have a choice.

By the time her family returned to Oklahoma four years later, Tun's English and Burmese skills had improved, and when a neighbor – a Burmese woman – needed translation help, Tun agreed.

That woman introduced Tun to friends who also needed a translator, and that's what she suddenly became to the Burmese community.

Tun said she always declined offers of payment.

She enjoyed meeting people and visiting different places – even if it meant getting a 3 a.m. call to join someone at the hospital. There, she watched a medical team working together to ensure their patient got the best care.

“I was truly inspired by that,” Tun said. “It made me realize this might be the environment I want to be in.”

Tun envisions herself as a physician who can translate and connect with patients. They can't always wait for an online translator's delayed response, such as when they are in labor and the doctor says “push,” Tun said.

Witnessing such intimate and personal moments – often for people Tun didn't know well – helped her build empathy, she said.

“My family went through that struggle. We didn't have anybody to hold our hands,” Tun said. “But I can give that to them.”

Her ability to navigate systems that even adults struggle with is impressive, said Sandra Gerber, Tun's counselor at Northrop.

“Even though she has gone through a lot in her life that has been adverse, even from a young age she's stepped up and done not only what she sees needs to be done for herself and family but for the community that she belongs to as a whole, no matter where she was transplanted to,” Gerber said.

Fort Wayne

Tun moved to Fort Wayne from Oklahoma City her sophomore year.

Her parents sought job opportunities, Tun said, and they looked forward to joining a bigger Burmese community that included families they knew from a refugee camp.

Within a year, Tun became involved in the Dhammarekkhita Monastery. She teaches children ages 6 to 13 about Buddhism as well as Burmese.

She tells them about her experiences and encourages them to be involved in a community, such as the Burmese community, she said.

The children have a refugee background, Tun said, “which is why I feel like it's my responsibility that these kids understand their identity.”

Tun plans to continue her education at Indiana University in Bloomington with double majors in microbiology and East Asian languages and culture, she said.

Tun spends a lot of time thinking about what she needs to do to reach her goals, Gerber said, noting that's not always typical of students.

At Northrop, Gerber saw Tun strive to do her best because, the counselor said, “she sees it as a way to better herself and give back to the community even more.”

