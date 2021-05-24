$4 million donation will help pay for indoor track facility

Indiana Tech's south-side athletic complex is on track toward adding a new amenity supported by a $4 million anonymous donation, the private university announced Monday.

The indoor track and field facility at Warrior Park, 377 E. Tillman Road, will include a six-lane competition track, and a turf surface within the track will allow other sports teams to use the space, Indiana Tech said.

Karl Einolf, university president, described the gift as historic.

"This is one of the largest donations to our university in its 91-year history, and it will help us build a facility that serves not only Indiana Tech athletes, but additional track and field athletes throughout Allen County," Einolf said in a statement. "This donor's selflessness gives Fort Wayne a great victory. Thank you."

The $4 million will cover a significant portion of the project, spokesman Brian Engelhart said by email. The final project cost hasn't been determined, he said, noting Indiana Tech will be responsible for the difference.

Warrior Park already comprises a softball stadium, an outdoor track and field stadium and a multipurpose athletic building, which Engelhart said was built for the possibility of expansion.

"This donation helps that future happen a lot sooner," he said.

The indoor track and field facility will attach to the east side of the multipurpose building. The university expects construction will begin sometime in the next 12 to 24 months, Engelhart said.

When its teams aren't using the indoor facility, Indiana Tech plans to make the space available to athletes from other schools, including high schools and colleges, the university said.

"One of our goals in buying the Donald Ross Golf Club and building our Warrior Park athletic complex there was to spur positive growth on the south side of our great city," Einolf said. "We are hopeful this project will continue that momentum."

