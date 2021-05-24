Whitko students' artwork honored

Two Whitko Junior-Senior High School students are continuing a streak that has been interrupted only once since 2001.

Freshman Justine Ocken and junior Hannah Brown are among the grade-level winners in the Cooperative Calendar of Student Art Contest held by Indiana Connection and participating Indiana electric cooperatives, according to a Whitko Community Schools news release.

Indiana Connection is a magazine published by Indiana Electric Cooperatives.

Ocken's colored pencil drawing of an old wagon wheel against a red barn and Brown's artwork – a scratchboard piece depicting an abandoned van in tall grass – will appear in the 2022 wall calendar.

The students each were awarded $200, the release said.

Whitko has had at least one winner annually since 2001 except in 2015, the release said. The K-12 contest began in 1998.

Previously, each numbered grade was assigned the corresponding month, but for 2022 the assignment for each grade was flipped, so first graders were assigned December while 12th graders were given January, according to the contest's website.

Kindergartners design the cover.

Ocken also received an honorable mention for her colored pencil illustration of horses in a field, the release said, noting students rarely win multiple awards.

“The judges stated that the top three freshmen images they were trying to decide from were all Whitko pieces, and all three were hers,” the release said.

Kaitlin Anderson, a junior, also got an honorable mention for her India ink wash of a vintage barn scene, the release said.

Ocken and Anderson received $75 for honorable mention, the release said, and their artwork also will be included in the calendar.

asloboda@jg.net

Grace

• The Grace College engineering department received a $150,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation to purchase industrial-grade robotics and update the system controller for its testing frames. These equipment additions and updates will increase the program's industry relevance and enhance its partnerships with industry experts. The new equipment will be used in classes, labs and projects, allowing students to run tests with equipment commonly used on the manufacturing floor.

Ivy Tech

• The deadline to register for a welding certificate course offered through Ivy Tech Community College is May 31. Classes begin June 8 at Heartland Career Center, 79 S. 200 W., Wabash, and run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Aug. 11. Tuition is free for most participants. Grants are available through the state's Workforce Ready Grant program, and there are scholarships for Wabash County residents through Grow Wabash County. Go to www.growwabashcounty.com/trainingopportunities for a scholarship application and further information. Register for the course by contacting Heather Vance at hvance6@ivytech.edu or by calling 260-355-9462.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's diesel technology program received a diagnostic laptop from PepsiCo and Noregon. The device is valued at about $5,000 and has state-of-the-art applications to teach students how to diagnose and repair vehicles with the tools commonly used by industry professionals.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's automotive technology program received automotive sheet metal panels valued at about $17,000 from LKQ Corporation. The donation will be used primarily by students pursuing collision repair and auto body technology certifications.

Recognition

• Steel Dynamics Inc. and Wayne Manufacturing were each given an Award for Excellence for Outstanding Secondary/Post-secondary Career and Technical Education Partnership by the Indiana Office of Career and Technical Education under the governor's workforce cabinet. The award was given in recognition of their respective partnerships with Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

• The American Technical Education Association, in conjunction with the National Technical Honor Society, also honored Steel Dynamics for its partnership with Ivy Tech. Steel Dynamics received the Silver Star of Excellence Award.

• Whitko Career Academy students Joe-Don Waller, Shane Shepherd, Kennedy Templeton, Jeff Farmer and Aiden Hoffman passed the American Welding Society welder certification test.

• Isaac Irwin, Carle Sroufe, Maggie Clark and Hannah Thomas were the winners of the 2021 Wildcat Royal Showmanship Competition hosted by the Whitko Agricultural Department at the Whitko Career Academy. Top showmanship honors were awarded in four categories: swine, sheep, goat and poultry.

• Trine University's 2021 Distinguished Students included Kennedy Brough of Fort Wayne.

Saint Francis

• University of Saint Francis students, faculty, staff and local Secular Franciscans raised $953.25 for Clean Water for Haiti as part of the university's “H20 Project” during the Lenten season. The total was its highest in the last four years of the project.

Scholarships

• BBB Serving Northern Indiana announced its 2021 Student of Integrity scholarship recipients were Morgan Meyer of Bishop Dwenger High School, Blake Gilbert of South Adams High School, Seth Parsell of Huntington University and Daniela Gavilanez of Norwell High School. Each received $2,000.

Trine

• Trine University recently announced new partnerships with DeKalb Metal Finishing, Metal Technologies Inc. and Triton Metal Products, giving the business' employees a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities to finish their degrees at Trine. Go to trine.edu/online/partnerships for information about educational partnership opportunities with Trine.

• Trine has installed two sets of three-person hammock stands on the main campus near the residential facilities, with plans to add more for the fall.

Warsaw

• Abigail Rahn of Warsaw Community High School will represent Indiana at the National History Day contest in June with a paper titled “Shackling Sermons: How the Pseudo-Christian Communication of Proslavery Preachers Fueled the South's Defense of Slavery.”

• Two groups from Edgewood Middle School also will compete in the competition. Finley Bailey, Caleb Deuel, Robinson Hoffert and Wyatt Stapleton created a 10-minute documentary titled “Singing for Change: The Power of Music in the Civil Rights Movement.” Brianna Bencze, Tatum Bergan, Trai Davis and Camden Lennox built a website titled “Hedy Lamarr: The Secret Communication System.”

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.