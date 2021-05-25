FWCS exploring digital classroom tools

Federal coronavirus relief dollars are giving Fort Wayne Community Schools a rare opportunity to explore digital classroom tools.

The district, which fully implemented one-to-one technology this academic year, now wants to do a "deep dive evaluation" of its online software tools, Superintendent Mark Daniel said.

"We want to know what is the return on that investment," Daniel told the school board Monday.

Daniel credited federal coronavirus relief funding for making the task possible because the district now has money to try new software or applications.

FWCS has been awarded more than $150 million over three rounds of funding.

"Now's the chance for us to truly explore," Daniel said.

Two purchases approved Monday will be supported by the $42 million allocation FWCS received in the second round.

The three-year, K-8 subscription to BrainPOP, a digital learning system for core content areas, costs $382,826. The company also included $30,000 of curriculum integration services to FWCS at no additional cost.

BrainPOP was used by all middle schools this academic year, and elementary schools piloted BrainPOP and BrainPOP Jr. fall semester.

The one-year subscription to Newsela costs $296,000 and is for grades three through 12. The online platform helps students with literacy skills through thousands of articles from reputable organizations including the Associated Press, Smithsonian, PBS and National Geographic.

Many teachers are using Newsela's free version, but that lacks a crucial piece for educators – student data, said Scott Snyder, curriculum coordinator.

The service includes quizzes measuring reading comprehension and articles tailored to different reading levels, Snyder said.

"They're all getting the same article at a pace that is challenging yet accessible to them," he said.

Daniel told the board to expect additional requests at the next meeting. Most subscriptions are for one year, he said.

"We want to see it in action and see the result," he said.

