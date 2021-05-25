Raising tuition eyed at PFW

Another tuition hike is proposed for Purdue University Fort Wayne, and anyone wanting to provide feedback may soon get their say.

A 1.45% increase is planned for each of the next two academic years at the regional campuses, Purdue University said in a news release.

At Purdue Fort Wayne, this would mean the general undergraduate rate for residents would be $8,857 this fall and $8,985 in fall 2022. Nonresident rates would be $21,265 and $21,573.

The increases at the Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses will support the operating budget, including salaries and benefits, scholarships, supplies, services and repair and rehabilitation, the release said.

No tuition increase is proposed for the West Lafayette campus, although some fee increases are planned.

A public hearing is set for 10 a.m. June 1 on the West Lafayette campus with videoconferencing available in Room 176 of the Science Building at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Videoconference connections also are available upon request. Contact Rita Jackson at 765-494-9706 or rita@purdue.edu for more information.

Those wanting to speak at the hearing should provide advanced notice at 765-494-9705 or evpt@purdue.edu. Speakers will be scheduled in the order they register and each given three minutes to comment.

Written feedback may be sent by email to evpt@purdue.edu or mailed to the Office of Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Hovde Hall, 610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907.

The Purdue Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the tuition proposals at its June 11 meeting.

More information is available through the university's website, www.purdue.edu.

Purdue last held public hearings about tuition increases in 2019. At that time, university trustees approved 1.65% tuition increases at the regional campuses for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Tuition was frozen at West Lafayette.

