Homestead Latin teacher wins SACS award

As Megan Beckman clutched the Southwest Allen County Schools Teacher of the Year trophy Wednesday, she admitted she didn't always feel worthy of the honor.

“Sometimes I felt like the worst teacher in the world,” Beckman told her Homestead High School colleagues upon accepting the award.

That's because Beckman knows what class could have been like without the pandemic restrictions, she said.

The award honors, promotes and celebrates excellence in the teaching profession.

Beckman joined SACS eight years ago and not only teaches Latin at Homestead but also at Summit and Woodside middle schools. This academic year, she also taught remote students and students in the district's virtual school, which launched in the fall.

“I was doing a lot this year,” she said, noting she also strived to lessen stresses for students.

Assistant Principal Susan Summers said Beckman has an unmatched work ethic.

“Ms. Beckman selflessly shares her time, energy, knowledge and skills with both her students and colleagues, each and every day,” Summers said in a statement. “She is always looking for new and better ways to provide her students with an outstanding experience in Latin.”

Beckman previously was named the 2021 Indiana Classical Conference K-12 Teacher of the Year, which recognizes educators' excellence in teaching, service to students and advancement of classics in Indiana, according to a news release.

Homestead educators gave Beckman a standing ovation in the cafeteria after Principal Park Ginder announced she was the district's Teacher of the Year, an honor multiple Homestead teachers have earned in recent years.

“Tough years deserve a little bit of celebration,” Ginder said.

The educators observed a moment of silence for their colleague, French teacher and 2019 Teacher of the Year recipient Marius Sagnon. He died April 9.

Candidates for Teacher of the Year were nominated by principals, and finalists were chosen by a committee comprising administrators, parents and previous winners, the release said.

As the district winner, Beckman will be nominated for the 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Her husband, Eric Beckman, congratulated her with flowers.

“She works harder than anybody I've ever met,” he said as his wife was whisked away for interviews.

