Students' gift brightens his world

Rob Milledge keeps a photograph of a lunar eclipse in his Blackhawk Middle School classroom, and months ago he casually mentioned that it would be nice if he could see what his students can see – the moon's red tint.

He's colorblind. And two of his students didn't forget the comment.

Sixth graders Sophia Ray and Kaitlynn Wall spearheaded a fundraising effort this spring to buy Milledge, their science and math teacher, a pair of glasses allowing him to properly see color.

They collected $240 through GoFundMe, enough for a $229 pair that Sophia's mother found on Amazon.

Sophia and Kaitlynn surprised Milledge with the glasses Tuesday, the last day of school. Milledge, who thought he was being summoned outside for a photograph, said he began shaking and had tears in his eyes once he opened the gift.

“It was incredible,” Milledge said by phone Thursday.

Milledge, 48, has a severe form of color blindness, making it difficult for him to distinguish between certain colors, including yellow and orange and blue and purple. That has led to mishaps throughout the years, such as painting rooms two colors and, in sports, not knowing which players belong to which team.

Milledge knew that glasses exist to correct color blindness, but he also knew they were expensive and questioned whether they would work.

Sophia and Kaitlynn's quest to buy Milledge a pair was partly driven by a desire to help him fully appreciate his lunar eclipse photograph. They also knew he spent much of the academic year in and out of the hospital.

“Why not give him a gift from all of us?” Kaitlynn said. “Even when he was out of the building, he still taught us a lot.”

Milledge learned in October he had COVID-19 when he sought treatment at Lutheran Hospital for a complication with multiple sclerosis that affected his vision, he said.

His condition worsened, leading to pneumonia and multiple hospitalizations along with numerous visits to the doctor's office. The combination of multiple sclerosis and COVID-19 caused lingering health issues, he said.

Milledge said he was sorry he missed so many school days, especially because he told his students in August they were “in this together.”

Because of his absences, Milledge didn't think his students knew him well, which made Sophia and Kaitlynn's gift particularly unexpected, he said.

Kaitlynn said she imagined she and Sophia would give Milledge the glasses in his classroom, not outside the school with an audience that included other teachers.

In a video capturing the moment, people can be heard teasing Milledge about no longer having an excuse for his wardrobe choices and making predictions that his driving will improve.

“Now I see what you guys see,” Milledge said in the video. “I don't know if I'm going to take these off.”

Sophia said his excitement was obvious.

“It just made us very happy,” Kaitlynn said. “We never expected it to turn out the way it did.”

With the glasses, Milledge said he can appreciate the beauty of flowers, distinguish different shades of green and pass an online eye test he would otherwise fail.

His wife, Trish, is teaching him colors.

Milledge regrets not thanking Sophia and Kaitlynn more than he did Tuesday. Their selflessness was unbelievable, he said.

“What those girls did for me,” he said, “I'll do anything.”

asloboda@jg.net