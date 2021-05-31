Grace major combines ecology, art

Student demand recently prompted Grace College to introduce a new major combining ecological studies with the visual arts – a field of study that can be a “catalyst for change,” a program staffer said.

Few Christian schools nationwide offer a combined art and ecology program, which at Grace will require courses from four academic departments – visual, performing and media arts; science and mathematics; humanities; and behavioral sciences, according to a Grace College news release.

The program also will collaborate with the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, the release said.

Kim Reiff, chair of the School of Visual, Performing and Media Arts, described the major as a multifaceted study of the natural environment and art in the context of society.

“It allows students to address contemporary environmental issues through the creation of visual art,” Reiff said in a statement. “Eco-Art can be a catalyst for change by inviting open dialogue about complex ecosystems and raising awareness for the importance of the relationship between our ecosystems and our global community.”

Students' research could range from local matters to environmental interests in other states or abroad, the release said.

“Eco-Art is about inviting students to proactively participate in environmental stewardship, protection, justice, and sustainability,” Reiff said. “The eco-themed artwork derived from these experiences creatively invites the viewer to reflect on the fragility of our natural ecosystems.”

asloboda@jg.net

IUFW

• Indiana University Fort Wayne anticipates it will graduate 132 students from the nursing, medical imaging and dental programs June 18. Almost half of the graduates are nursing students. This is the first class of IU School of Nursing-Fort Wayne program graduates to receive an Indiana University diploma after the realignment of IPFW in 2018.

Ivy Tech

• The Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, or NEINFAME, and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne held a signing day for students accepted into the first cohort of NEINFAME recruits. They will pursue a two-year associate degree in advanced manufacturing at Ivy Tech while working for a NEINFAME sponsor company. Recruits included Braden Bryant of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Aiden Hoffman and Morgan Miller of Whitko Junior-Senior High School; Landin Markins and Mason Knuth of Columbia City High School; Sam Heller of South Side High School; Nadia Handy of Warsaw Community High School; Arthur Wischman of Wabash High School; Nicolas Suddarth of Homestead High School; Curtis Martin of DeKalb High School; Jayce Meyer of Angola High School; and Slate Edwards of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School.

Manchester

• Fort Wayne residents Dr. Joshua Kline, a family physician and chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group, and David Haist, retired from Do It Best Corp., joined the Manchester University Board of Trustees. Both are alumni.

Scholarships

• The Build, Learn, Grow initiative is making 50,000 scholarships available to help connect Hoosier children from working families to high-quality early education and out-of-school-time programs. Families working in essential industries with qualifying incomes can receive scholarships for each child age 12 and younger toward their early care and education, summer learning or out-of-school care. Scholarships run from May through October and will cover 80% of the early care and education program's tuition. Go to www.BuildLearnGrow.org for information.

Recognition

• Riverview Middle School student Mya Wolf won Artsonia's Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world's largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting over 80 million pieces. For the ongoing contest, Blick Art Materials donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and a $50 gift certificate to the student.

• Recipients of the University of Saint Francis' 2020-21 Spring Leadership and Service Awards included Irish Starkey of Albion; Katelyn Yenser of Cecil, Ohio; Grace Cooper of Garrett; Christina Wilson of Convoy, Ohio; Libby Laker of Auburn; Rebecca Cochran of Columbia City; Rebecca Steeber of New Haven; Chandler Jones of Kendallville; and Joshua Bickel, Lou Weber, David Detweiler, Mike McCaffrey, Naomi Vanderleest, Emily Hinchman, Ashley Robinson, Cydney Christensen, Nachelle Duke, Alaina Ganser, Kathryn McAfee, Madison Miller and Aaron Yoder, all of Fort Wayne.

• Winners of the Kosciusko County Lakes and Streams 13th annual student art contest included Whitko Junior-Senior High School students Morgan Dyck, Myra Buckles, Ryce Noragon, Anna Arter, Zoe Yarger, Allyson Peconga and Ariel Ross. Honorable mentions went to Katelynn King and Kaylee Gaff.

• Members of Purdue University Fort Wayne's 2021 Top 50 students included Jadon Evans of Decatur; Samantha Fulk, Justin Geise and Alec Nash of Churubusco; Nathaneal Gard of Fremont; Jennifer Marquis of Kendallville; Briggan Maxson of Warsaw; Kale Menchhofer of Celina, Ohio; Helen O'Shaughnessey of Monroeville; Kayla Reidenbach of Woodburn; and Malaika Ahmed, Ateik Almalahi, Diaa Almalahi, Natalie Bojrab, Jacob Bushur, Panashe Chakabva, Sophie Drummond, Bailey Kintz, Sophia Petrov, James Platzer, Lisa Rennecker, Brittany Sprunger, Avery Volz, Allison Whitcraft, Rebecca Wilson, Samuel Wyss and Kyle Zurbuch, all of Fort Wayne.

• Purdue Fort Wayne's 2021 Exemplars included Joshua Smith of Kendallville and Brandon Blumenherst, Alexander Clay Graham and John Spear of Fort Wayne.

• Huntertown Elementary School held a Parade of Heroes twice this month to honor firefighters and police. Students were learning about gratitude.

Trine

• Trine University set records this past school year for the number of employers and students attending career events, even while implementing precautions to maintain campus health and safety. The university welcomed 238 employers to virtual and on-campus career fairs during 2020-21, an increase of 25% from the previous year's total of 190 and more than four times the number who attended fairs in 2014-15. Additionally, 766 Trine students attended career fairs, a 16.5% increase over the 2019-20 total of 657.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools and Grace College will develop two resident teacher positions for the 2021-22 school year through a $30,000 grant provided by Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program was created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.